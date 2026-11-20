One of the most fascinating college basketball matchups this week is an SEC vs. Big Ten showdown between the 4-1 Kentucky Wildcats and the 5-0 Indiana Hoosiers.

Kentucky has taken care of business against inferior opponents so far this season, but they were crushed 89-69 when they faced the Kansas Jayhawks on November 11. Meanwhile, Indiana is undefeated and has already defeated two power conference teams, Syracuse and Arkansas.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Friday night showdown.

Kentucky vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Kentucky +2.5 (-110)

Indiana -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kentucky +118

Indiana -140

Total

OVER 155.5 (-110)

UNDER 155.5 (-110)

Kentucky vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Friday, November 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Kentucky record: 4-1

Indiana record: 5-0

Kentucky vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch

Malachi Moreno, C - Kentucky Wildcats

Malachi Moreno is averaging 14.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, which is a rare stat line for a center. That's going to lead to an interesting matchup between Moreno and Indiana's center, Samet Yigitoglu. There's a very good chance that whichever team can win the battle in the post will be the team that wins the game.

Kentucky vs. Indiana Prediction and Best Bet

People are relatively low on Kentucky after they were crushed by Kansas and needed a last-second three-point shot to get past Northern Arizona. While that might scare some people when it comes to betting on them, it makes me want to buy low on them.

Despite some issues, the Wildcats are 34th in the country in effective field goal percentage, above the Hoosiers, who come in at 79th in that metric.

I also think Kentucky has the advantage down low with the dynamic Malachi Moreno. He can take over this game and give the Wildcats a chance to pull off the upset.

Give me the points with Kentucky.

Pick: Kentucky +2.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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