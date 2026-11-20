Florida State is nearing the end of its six-game homestand, and while the Seminoles have been able to win some games, it definitely hasn't been as smooth as they would prefer it to be.

Tuesday's game against Ball State was a perfect encapsulation of it. Yes, they won by 14 without their starting point guard, but they had their worst defensive performance of the season, allowing Ball State to make 15 three-pointers against them. Teams will see that on film and try to replicate it.

The fourth game of this homestand will be a Friday noon tip (why) on Homecoming weekend against Green Bay in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on ACCNX.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball head coach Doug Gottlieb leaves the court after a game against Wright State on Feb. 1, 2026, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Wright State defeated UW-Green Bay 83-75. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green Bay Phoenix Breakdown (3-3 Overall)

Green Bay is in its third season under head coach Doug Gottlieb. Yes, THAT Doug Gottlieb, the former basketball analyst and radio host.

To his credit, he's really started to revive this program. They were 4-28 in his first season, and then they made a massive leap to 18-15 last season. Now, Green Bay was predicted to finish third in the Horizon League preseason poll.

They played Cincinnati tough early in the season and picked up a win over St. Thomas on the road, which is probably the biggest win of Gottlieb's career. Their other two wins this season were against non-D1 teams, and their last loss was a brutal 18-point loss to West Florida.

Still, this is a decent team, especially offensively.

Senior forward Marcus Hall has essentially averaged 13.5 PPG and 4.0 RPG for the last three seasons, and he's a consistent three-point threat, being a career 36.8% shooter on more than 5 attempts per game.

Orlando Lovejoy was a 16 PPG scorer in his two seasons at Detroit Mercy, but is not a three-point shooter in the slightest. Despite being 6'3" and 180 pounds, he has just 68 career three-point attempts and 12 makes going into his fifth season. He has already turned it over 16 times in 5 games played.

The wild card is Ne'quan Brown. He hasn't played in the last two games and was scoreless against Cincinnati, but he has scored at least 14 points in his other three games. Good shooter.

Christian Burnett and Isaiah Sutherland have been good shooters off the bench. Ahmere Carson and Clarence Payia shoot a lot but don't make a lot of threes (yet).

Maruan Cicic is a 7-footer, but they only play him about 13 minutes because he is straight barbecue chicken.

They've been pretty poor on defense to start the season, allowing teams to shoot 50% from the field and 36% from three, and teams have been getting to the rim at will. They also foul a lot, which may be a big mismatch going against a Florida State team that gets to the line a lot.

Florida State Seminoles Breakdown (4-1 Overall)

Anthony Robinson II missed the last game with what seems to be a minor injury, and it's unknown if he'll be back for this game or not. Florida State lists Cooper Schwieger as the starter in its game notes, but those are always subject to change.

I'm almost curious to see if Loucks doesn't start Robinson just to see if anyone else can find some consistency. Robinson is the glue that holds everything together. Even when he's being productive on the stat sheet, he does a good job of getting people in the right spot.

Someone else needs to be a star. Sebastian Rancik has been great, but it's been real hit or miss around him. Kameron Taylor is picking and choosing his spots, and I'd like to see him be more aggressive in hunting his shot. Shon Abaev has been a complete wild card. Marcis Ponder has been great on the glass, but he's real raw on offense. The freshmen guards (Martay Barnes and Brandon Bass Jr.) still have a lot to develop.

The defense has to be the biggest improvement from Tuesday's win over Ball State, though. They were taking too many gambles, which got them caught out of position way too often. They would be late to rotate on drives, which would leave shooters open on the back side. It just wasn't the FSU defense that we've become accustomed to.

Nov 17, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Shon Abaev (1) drives to the net past Ball State Cardinals guard Kamden McGilveary (6) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Starters

Florida State

G: Anthony Robinson II (if he doesn't play, slide everyone up a spot and put in Cooper Schwieger at the 4)

G: Kameron Taylor

F: Shon Abaev

F: Sebastian Rancik

C: Marcis Ponder

Green Bay

G: Ahmere Carson

G: Orlando Lovejoy

G: LeBron Thomas

F: Marcus Hall

C: Maruan Cicic

3 Keys to the Game

Better Defense Has to Be Played

Florida State head coach Luke Loucks was pretty upset with his team's defensive effort after Tuesday's win over Ball State, even comparing it to the UMass loss last year, and he had every right to be. There is no world where a team of Ball State's caliber should bring down 10 offensive rebounds and make 15 three-pointers.

Expect the Seminoles to play with tails on fire for this game. They know they can't have too many more games like that if they want to be successful.

Green Bay has been a decent rebounding team, bringing down more than 12 offensive rebounds per game and allowing just 8.5 on the other end. Even if you only consider their games against other D1 opponents, they held St. Thomas to just six offensive boards in that upset win.

Green Bay Should Not Be Taken Lightly

Yes, Green Bay was just humbled by West Florida, giving the Argonauts their first win against a Division 1 opponent since making the jump up. It wasn't even close, either. However, Green Bay gave Cincinnati a run for its money (I know the differential was 17, but it took a 12-0 run from Cincy midway through the second half to create the separation) and picked off a solid St. Thomas team.

If Green Bay has Ne'quan Brown back for this game, FSU needs to watch out. You can usually expect a hard effort from a team that was just embarrassed.

Take Advantage in Transition

Green Bay turns it over a lot, currently at a 22.1% rate against D1 opponents. There are also times when they'll crash the offensive glass hard to try to create an extra possession, but that will leave them without any defenders getting back.

FSU is at its best when it can get out in transition. Their offense is still rough around the edges, so creating some easy points in transition would be huge.

Game Prediction

Florida State is favored by 23.5 with an over/under of 153.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

I know Green Bay just lost by 18 to West Florida, but I don't think they're that bad a team. They should be a lot better this year than they were last year. It's also likely going to be a pretty dead environment, considering it's a noon tip on a Friday.

Florida State should still win, just don't be surprised if they don't cover.

Florida State 87, Green Bay 66

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