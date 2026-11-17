Florida State may sit 3-1 to start the college basketball season, but the offense has people questioning just how high the team's ceiling could be. And really, it's just the three-point shot.

The Seminoles have been among the best teams in the country when it comes to getting to the free-throw line, making free throws, getting to the rim, and snagging offensive rebounds. However, they're shooting just 22.3% from the three-point line, which is the difference between being an ACC contender and being in the middle tier.

They'll get a chance against a Ball State team that has really struggled to defend the three-point line this season.

This game will be at 7 p.m. EST on ACCNX from the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Nov 13, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Luke Loucks during the second half against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ball State Cardinals Breakdown (1-3 Overall)

Ball State is in its first season under head coach Chris Capko, who steps in for Mike Lewis, who was fired after four seasons in Muncie, Indiana. Capko was the associate head coach at SMU for the last few years, but Ball State is a rough job, and they're probably the worst team in the MAC.

It's a fairly lackluster roster. Only one player on the roster was a double-digit scorer last season (more on him later), they don't have a lot of size, and they haven't been great at shooting the ball this year.

Their lone win was against NAIA Brescia University, and they have losses to Georgia Southern, Indiana State, and SMU. The SMU game is the one that I paid the closest attention to, given the familiarity between the coaches and the fact that SMU is in the ACC.

It wasn't even close. Ball State missed their first 13 field goals and were down 51-17 at halftime. Their offense became a lot of "Sean Parker, save us," and while he has taken a step up from his time at Vermont last year (he's up to 16.0 PPG and 4.3 APG), that's a lot to ask of him.

Javion Guy-King has been their best three-point shooter at 40% on five attempts per game, and he's averaging 13 PPG. On paper, he's the only shooter to worry about.

However, old friend K'Jei Parker is on this roster. He lit up Florida State for 24 points on 6/9 shooting from three last season in an upset win for UMass, and if you think Luke Loucks and his staff don't remember that... They're going to make life as difficult as possible for him. Parker has had a rough start to this season, shooting 3/16 from three in the two games that he's played. The Lakeland native has missed the last two games, though.

Trey Lewis is on his fourth stop in as many years, averaging 10.3 PPG and 3.8 RPG. He's taken a slight step up from his time at Western Michigan last season, but his three-point shooting has been sluggish. He was a 38.5% shooter last year on 4.4 attempts, but he's 7/27 (25.9%) so far this season in four games.

They've started a frontcourt of Kai McGrew and Mason Jones in the last two games, who are just overmatched players.

Joey Hart started his career at Kentucky, but has only played 43 games and is in his fourth season at this level. Kamden McGilveary is another guard that you'll see play. They may play center Jaden Smith some, just to have some real size in the frontcourt (6'11", 220 pounds), but he is not good.

Ball State's defense has been quite poor. They're allowing 72.5 PPG, with teams shooting 27 free throws per game and 35.8% from three. They don't force a ton of turnovers, and they've been about average in closing out possessions with rebounds. Teams haven't been shooting a lot of threes against them, but it's because their frontcourt is completely outmatched, and teams can get whatever they'd like inside.

Florida State Seminoles Breakdown (3-1 Overall)

Florida State's 24-point win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was about as underwhelming a 24-point win as you'll find, even if the game never felt competitive. They're dominating the offensive glass, which will win them a lot of games as the season goes along.

Something they're doing an incredible job at is keeping teams away from the basket. KenPom has FSU's defense forcing an average 2-point attempt distance of 8.7 feet from the basket, which is incredibly impressive. Whether teams are afraid of going against Marcis Ponder on the inside or FSU's perimeter defenders keeping ballhandlers from getting to the rim, it's clearly working so far.

The offense has to get better, and it will. Granted, some of it comes down to Shon Abaev playing better, and he's been bad recently. If you take away his game against Troy, he's averaging 8.3 PPG on 9/32 (28.1%) shooting. For FSU to hit its ceiling, he has to be much more consistent.

Sebastian Rancik has been better than advertised, and if his three-point shot starts to fall, he could be a legitimate candidate for an All-ACC team at the end of the season.

Nov 13, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Shon Abaev (1) drives to the net as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders guard Beau Billingsley (5) defends during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Starters

Florida State

G: Anthony Robinson II

G: Kameron Taylor

F: Shon Abaev

F: Sebastian Rancik

C: Marcis Ponder

Ball State

G: Sean Blake

G: Javion Guy-King

G: Trey Lewis

F: Mason Jones

F: Kai McGrew

3 Keys to the Game

Contain The Dribble

Ball State doesn't have a great roster, but they rely on people trying to get downhill to kick out to open players on the perimeter. SMU did a great job of walling up and cutting off driving lanes against them, and that's how the first half became so lopsided.

FSU has the athletes and the wingspans necessary to make it difficult for Ball State to drive the ball, but you have to expect Ball State to play a little better than they did against SMU.

Find Three-Point Consistency

This will be a key for the next few games. Florida State has to start shooting the three better. It was a concern entering the season, but I didn't expect them to be shooting 22.3% from deep through four games.

There are too many talented players on this roster for it to be this bad. It isn't even like last year's problem, where they were shooting threes just to shoot them. They're getting some good looks. They'll fall eventually, and when they do, they'll put themselves in position to be one of the nation's top teams.

If there is any game that Florida State can get it done, it's this game. Ball State has allowed two different opponents to shoot 40% from three already.

Zone Offense

Ball State will show a lot of different things on defense, but I expect them to play zone. They started in zone against SMU on Friday, and while they gave up a lot of points in it, it's the best way for outmatched teams to stay in a game.

Florida State's zone offense has not been pretty this year because of its inability to shoot the three, but this is a good chance to do so.

Ball State will also show some zone pressures and 1-2-2 traps to slow a team down, but crisp passing and pace can break it easily.

Game Prediction

Florida State is favored by 24.5 points with an over/under of 149.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

This should be a pretty similar final result to Ball State's game against SMU, even if it may not look the same since that game was a blowout from the start.

I do expect FSU to take care of business, though.

Florida State 88, Ball State 62

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