FSU Basketball, Luke Loucks Represented in ACC Honors

The college basketball regular season is over, and Florida State is one of the hottest teams in the country. Since January 20th, they're 10-3, and have been playing like a top-35 team, which is wildly impressive, given they started ACC play 0-5.

This is now their best conference record since the 2020-21 season. A lot of credit goes to Luke Loucks and his staff, who completely revamped the system midseason, and it worked incredibly well. That has also earned them a first-round bye for the ACC Tournament, where they'll play Cal in the 8/9 game, with the winner getting the privilege of facing Duke.

For their efforts, FSU had a little bit of representation in the ACC Honors released on Tuesday evening. It starts with Robert McCray V, who was named to the All-ACC Third Team. McCRay averaged 15.6 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 3.8 RPG. That was good enough to finish 15th in scoring and 3rd in assists among qualifying players.

McCray took home an ACC Player of the Week award two weeks ago after dominating against Boston College and Clemson. That alone was probably enough to vault him into All-ACC territory. He was joined on the Third Team with Isaiah Evans (Duke), Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville), Quadir Copeland (NC State), and Dai Dai Ames (Cal).

Luke Loucks finished 4th in Coach of the Year voting after the impressive midseason turnaround. Duke's Jon Scheyer ran away with the award, amassing 51 votes. Miami's Jai Lucas, whom I thought would've won, acquired 19 votes. Virginia's Ryan Odom had 9 votes, and then Loucks had 4. Clemson's Brad Brownell and Cal's Mark Madsen also received votes.

ACC Awards Update



Robert McCray V named to All-ACC Third Team



Luke Loucks received four votes for ACC COTY, finished 4th#Noles — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) March 9, 2026

Florida State's ACC Tournament Information

Florida State will be the 8th seed in the ACC Tournament, and won't play until Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST. The first round of the tournament will start on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Historically, the 8/9 game is at noon on Wednesday, but the ACC knows top-seeded Duke is the money-maker, and wanted to give them a night game the next night.

If FSU is able to beat Cal and go on to play Duke, they could be catching the Blue Devils at the right time. Starting center Patrick Ngongba is out for the ACC Tournament with an injury, while starting point guard Caleb Foster is out for the "foreseeable future" after fracturing his foot. That could be big for Florida State if they're able to make it to that game.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the 2025-26 season.