FSU Basketball Set to Start Luke Loucks' Second Season Against Florida A&M

Well, this has been an eventful weekend, hasn't it?

Florida State finally let go of football coach Mike Norvell on Sunday afternoon, which gives fans a great start to November. The only thing that makes it better? College basketball season starts today.

There was a lot of momentum coming out of the first season of the Luke Loucks era. It didn't start hot, but it ended on fire, as the Seminoles won 10 of their last 13 games, coming within inches of upsetting Duke in the ACC Tournament, and set a program record for road ACC wins.

Loucks was able to get a lot more funding this offseason, bringing in a star-studded recruiting class and a mostly proven group of transfers. That has people really excited about what the Seminoles could do in Loucks' second season.

Season number two will begin in Tampa against the Florida A&M Rattlers, which is the first time these teams have met in the regular season since 1991's infamous on-court brawl. They met in the preseason last year, which was a great proof of concept, and now they can meet in the regular season again.

Here's everything you need to know for this first matchup. This game will be at (or around) 8:30 p.m. EST at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, FL, and will be streamed on ESPNU.

Dec 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Charlie Ward after a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida A&M Rattlers Breakdown

Charlie Ward is entering his second season as the head coach of the Rattlers, which is a big reason why both sides are comfortable playing this game again. He had an impressive first season, as they were picked to finish 8th in the SWAC and ended up finishing third.

That has FAMU picked to finish 3rd this year, and they have some respectable talent. Jaquan Sanders (11.7 PPG, 3.6 APG, 3.1 RPG) and Antonio Baker Jr. (9.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.2 SPG) are both back in Tallahassee; they were each preseason All-SWAC selections, with Baker being the preseason conference defensive player of the year.

Flanking them on the perimeter should be Chandler Davis, who averaged over 21 PPG at JUCO Hillsborough College in Tampa.

Jaden Kempson will give them a great option off the bench after averaging 10.2 PPG at Albany last season.

The frontcourt has major question marks. Oregon State transfer Daisean Williford has a double-double in their exhibition game against Saint Leo, but he didn't really play much for the Beavers. He'll compete for the starting forward spot with Saint Francis transfer Ralph Martino Jr.

The center position is a complete toss-up. They have some height that you won't see often in the SWAC, but they aren't very skilled. Joel Mokweza projects as the best of the bunch, but Jakub Lomicka could potentially space the floor.

Turnovers were a big issue for the Rattlers last year, with Sanders and Baker each averaging around two turnovers per game, and Kempson was in that same range at Albany. Against a Florida State team that wants to create turnovers, that could be an interesting matchup.

They dropped their first exhibition game in the preseason against NAIA Warner University, 59-44, which was just 7-20 last year. FAMU did sit some main players in that game, though, as it seemed like Charlie Ward was trying to figure out what he has on his bench. They did bounce back in their second preseason game against Division II Saint Leo, winning 66-63, though they needed to overcome a 14-point second-half deficit.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Luke Loucks answer questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State Seminoles Breakdown

Florida State impressed in their two televised preseason games against Auburn and LSU, with freshman behemoth center Marcis Ponder making a big impact against Auburn, Cincinnati transfer Shon Abaev shining against LSU, and Kam Taylor putting his mark on both games.

There were two players that I need to see more from: Anthony Robinson II and Sebastian Rancik.

I like that Robinson hasn't been gunshy in taking shots, but he's just not the same playmaker that we saw with Rob McCray last year. I'm not expecting him to be that level of playmaker, but the lack of a true playmaker has been noticeable at times.

Rancik was the prized transfer portal addition, but he was wildly inefficient in both preseason games. I expect him to be a lot better as he settles into this system, but it's something I'm watching.

This game will be big for testing the depth. I've loved what I've seen from Elisee Assui as a defender off the bench, and his ability to just constantly make the right play. Getting a fifth year of eligibility for Alex Steen was massive for the depth of the team, too.

I like how many different players can attack off the dribble. Each of FSU's four starting perimeter players is comfortable with the ball in their hands, which is a big change from last season, and having Ponder swallow every rebound down low makes them dangerous.

Projected Starters

Florida State

G: Anthony Robinson II

G: Kameron Taylor II

F: Shon Abaev

F: Sebastian Rancik

C: Marcis Ponder

Florida A&M

G: Jaquan Sanders

G: Antonio Baker Jr.

G: Chandler Davis

F: Ralph Martino Jr.

C: Joel Mokweza

3 Keys to the Game

Can FSU's Depth Provide Quality Minutes?

Ideally, this would be the game that players like Martay Barnes, Brandon Bass Jr., and Cooper Schweiger can really stand out in. You shouldn't have to rely on your starting talent to run away with a game like this, and with the pace of play that Florida State wants to play at, I want to see something from the depth. I mostly trust Anthony Robinson II, Kam Taylor, Shon Abaev, Sebastian Rancik, Marcis Ponder, Alex Steen, and Elisee Assui. I'd like to feel good about one or two more guys.

Good Version of Shon Abaev Continues to Show Up

Shon Abaev is lightning in a bottle. He was electric against LSU, finishing with 24 points in that matchup, but against Auburn, he showed both sides of the coin that you might get.

I want to see him grow as a playmaker, where he can see the floor and find open shooters. For FSU to take that next step as a team, I think that's where it'll come from.

Turn Up the Pressure... Without Getting Out of Control

FAMU had a 21.5% turnover rate last year, which was one of the worst marks in the country. FSU forced turnovers at a 19% rate, which was one of the better rates in the country. That could be the biggest mismatch in the game.

FSU will force turnovers, but I don't want them to chase turnovers trying to break records, and it causes them to get out of position. If they play their game, it'll be tough for FAMU to score.

Florida State Seminoles center Marcis Ponder (11) shoots a free throw. The Florida State Seminoles lead the LSU Tigers 38-31 at the half of an exhibition game held in the Tucker Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game Prediction

Florida State is favored by 25.5 points with an over/under of 154.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both teams should be improved from a season ago, but FSU is the significantly more talented team. Florida State should be able to win this one in a convincing fashion.

Florida State 91, Florida A&M 64

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