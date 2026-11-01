12 Candidates for Florida State Football Coaching Search After Mike Norvell Firing

The bell curve of Mike Norvell’s tenure at Florida State includes some incredible highs and an extended series of equally astonishing lows.

It also includes one of the great what-ifs in the sport’s recent history, as it felt like the program—and by extension Norvell as head coach—never could recover from quarterback Jordan Travis’s devastating leg injury in mid-November 2023 that caused the program to miss the College Football Playoff. After going 23–4 with a pair of top-10 finishes through the end of that season, Florida State has since posted a 10–22 mark and failed to even make a bowl game each of the last three years.

Now it’s time for a fresh start in Tallahassee, a move which was telegraphed for a while after athletic director Michael Alford was shown the door and the administration began sending out letters about the current state of the program not being good enough for a fan base that knows better than most what it’s like to be a serial winner. That all became official on Sunday when the school finally put an end to Norvell’s tenure by firing him with a 41–39 overall record after Saturday’s 36–24 loss to Clemson.

On the surface, this should be one of the best jobs in the market. It’s in the group of schools that are either blueblood or blueblood-adjacent, have a history of recent success as proof you can win here, quality new facilities and a great location in a talent-rich part of the country. However, there will be some real conversations between potential coaches and Florida State about just how willing the school is to invest in the roster like ACC peers, such as Miami, have done. Finances are viewed as tight even before paying Norvell’s massive buyout. The candidate pool will largely be determined by how well the administration can address that concern in an era where roster spending is one of the driving forces behind most CFP contenders.

So, who could the Seminoles turn to? Here are 12 candidates who may be a fit at Florida State.

Jake Dickert, Wake Forest head coach

Florida State doesn’t need to overthink this: Hire the proven winner in the ACC who knows how to get the most out of a roster even if it isn’t the most expensive in the league. Dickert’s defensive background will surely appeal after three straight offensive-minded head coaches have followed Bobby Bowden. He’s shown he can turn around programs in a hurry after stints at Washington State and with the Demon Deacons.

Manny Diaz, Duke head coach

An alum who won an ACC title at Duke of all places would tick off just about every box you would want if you’re Florida State. Diaz understands what works and what doesn’t in Tallahassee and could probably bring quite a few players with him to help the rebuilding effort in 2027.

Duke head coach Manny Diaz won an ACC title with the Blue Devils. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State head coach

Dillingham doesn’t want to leave his alma mater but if ever an opening could get school officials at Arizona State nervous, it might be this job popping up after the past few years of the coach complaining about resources. The former Seminoles assistant would be a great fit here if he can be convinced he’ll get what it takes to truly compete for multiple rounds of the CFP.

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri head coach

Would Drinkwitz be content being a small fish in the big pond of the SEC like he is in his current job or would he prefer being the big fish in a smaller pond of the ACC like he would at Florida State? He’s been given a lot of support by the Tigers and hasn’t broken through given how competitive the league is, but could have a path to regular CFP bids and a much bigger name brand with the Seminoles.

Jason Eck, New Mexico head coach

Eck is going to get a call from every school this cycle after winning at New Mexico and getting the Lobos firmly into the Group of 6 discussion. There may be some questions over where he will be able to handle a massive job like Florida State and all the administrative headaches that may come with it, but his affable personality and fun offense would elevate the program quickly.

Dan Mullen, UNLV head coach

No stranger to the Sunshine State from his time in charge at Florida, Mullen would be a proven option who would need little time to get up to speed on what needs to be done at Florida State. He’s a top notch play-caller and if there’s enough support staff around him to help with talent acquisition, would be a great fit.

Lance Taylor, Western Michigan head coach

Taylor grew up not too far away from the Florida Panhandle and is one of the best young coaches available this cycle. His teams play hard, he has the process to turn a program into a winner down pat and would bring in a jolt of energy right away.

Charles Huff, Memphis

Huff has recruited all over and has been a successful head coach at every one of his recent stops. His big knock is likely to be Florida State hiring a second straight Memphis coach, but Huff is set for a major Power 4 gig soon and there’s no reason that can’t be this one given his background and recent success.

Memphis head coach Charles Huff has been successful at every stop thus far and could be in line to make the jump. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shannon Dawson, Miami offensive coordinator

Finding a bright offensive mind to run the show while also hampering an in-state rival might be the best of both worlds for the Seminoles. Dawson has seen up close what it takes to turnaround an ACC program during his time in Coral Gables, Fla., and that might be worth taking the chance on somebody who doesn’t have prior head coaching experience.

Bryant Haines, Indiana defensive coordinator

If Florida State truly wants to go in a different direction from Norvell, hiring Haines would be that kind of move. He’s a fiery personality who brings a bit of an edge and snagging any bit of that Indiana pixie dust is something plenty of programs are going to be after this offseason.

Glenn Schumann, Georgia defensive coordinator

It would take a marquee job to get the interest of Schumann to leave Athens, Ga., and Florida State would qualify. He would provide plenty of order as a Nick Saban/Kirby Smart disciple and the ability to recruit high-level defenders and lean on the high school ranks should be appealing to the Seminoles.

Brian Kelly, former LSU coach

Yes, Jimbo Fisher’s name is going to come up plenty in terms of a potential return to Tallahassee but his messy exit to Texas A&M will almost certainly be held against him by those who remain at the school. Kelly, on the other hand, could be a short-term option that isn’t prohibitively expensive and this is just the caliber of job he would be thrilled to be in the mix for.

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