FSU Basketball Star Jamir Watkins Has Pre-Draft Workout With Los Angeles Lakers
Florida State basketball star Jamir Watkins had a pre-draft workout for the Los Angeles Lakers recently, as he shared a picture from his workout on his Instagram story, courtesy of his agency. He participated in the NBA Combine last week and has started his rounds of workouts that prospects take in the NBA pre-draft cycle.
Watkins is coming off a season where he led the Seminoles in points, rebounds, assists, and steals at 15.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.8 APG, and 1.9 SPG, shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3. He blossomed as a secondary ball-handler and shot-maker, easily bullying his way to the rim for baskets. He's also entered the transfer portal, but hasn't shown any interest in schools yet as he goes through the draft process.
At the NBA Combine, Watkins had 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in the second scrimmage, a game he saw more opportunity than in the first. NBA teams seem to view him higher than the general media does, as ESPN's Jonathan Givony listed him as the 74th-best prospect on Friday. His age and ACL injury a few years ago will likely hold him back some, but it's unlikely he could improve his stock more with another year in college. The same list has FSU's Baba Miller ranked 76th and Watkins is a much better player than Miller, but Miller has a higher ceiling in some teams' eyes.
The Lakers are coming off a first-round exit against the Denver Nuggets in this year's playoffs, one where LeBron James dazzled in his 21st season. They hold the 17th and 55th picks in this upcoming draft. 17 might be a little too early to take Watkins, but there's a decent chance he's off the board already by 55. It's a weaker draft class and teams may want to take guys they know can play right away.
The first round of the NBA Draft will be held on Wednesday, June 26th, with the second round the next day.
