FSU Basketball Star Still Considering Seminoles in His Transfer Process
Florida State Basketball star Jamir Watkins, who withdrew from the NBA Draft last week, will still be considering the Seminoles as he moves forward in his transfer process, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. He's also reportedly considering Cincinnati, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon, and St. John's.
Watkins entered the NCAA Transfer Portal before the closing of the portal window but initially entered with a no-contact tag as he went through the Draft process. Now that he's removed from the Draft, he's taking calls and planning visits as he looks to find the best destination for his final year of college basketball. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him go in a different direction, given FSU's current roster.
Getting Watkins back would be huge for FSU, as they only have nine scholarship players on the roster and don't have many options on the wing, with only Bostyn Holt and AJ Swinton at the 2 or 3. Watkins led the 'Noles in points, rebounds, and steals last season and carried the team to multiple victories. He put on a show in the ACC Tournament, scoring 34 points in Florida State's first ACC Tournament game against Virginia Tech.
Florida State should be doing whatever it takes to bring Watkins back. Michigan and St. John's are likely the two biggest threats, but Watkins credits a lot of his growth and success this season to FSU's staff, as he added 10-15 pounds of muscle in the offseason. That added weight allowed him to bully his way to the rim and finish through contact as he blossomed into one of the best players in the ACC. NBA teams will be keeping a close eye on the New Jersey native to see if he can continue to add to his game or improve his 3-point shot.
