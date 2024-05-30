FSU Basketball Guard Jamir Watkins Withdraws From NBA Draft, Will Explore Transfer Portal
Florida State Basketball guard Jamir Watkins has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft and will explore his options in the transfer portal, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. He barely took his name out before Wednesday night's 11:59 deadline but will now be one of the biggest targets remaining in the transfer portal after leading FSU in points, rebounds, and steals this past season.
I expect St. John's and Michigan to be the two biggest contenders to bring Watkins in on a visit, though others could emerge. Watkins participated in the 2024 NBA Combine where he played well in the second game, contributing 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. He's also had a private workout with the Los Angeles Lakers.
There is a possibility Watkins could return to Florida State next season, but that is something I'd consider to be unlikely at this point. He'll want a better chance to win and may not be convinced FSU is the best situation for that, given their roster overhaul and current state. His former teammate, Baba Miller, withdrew from the Draft and instantly committed to Florida Atlantic on Wednesday afternoon.
Florida State would certainly welcome Watkins back if he wanted. As of now, FSU has 9 players on the roster for next season with no one having close to the amount of production that Watkins put up last season. They only have four players that contributed to a Division 1 team last season: holdovers Chandler Jackson and Taylor Bol Bowen, and transfers Jerry Deng and Bostyn Holt. The rest are either incoming freshmen, didn't play for FSU last season, or were in JUCO.
