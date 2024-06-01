Former FSU Football Star Named As One of Three Most Important Players For New York Giants
Former Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns found a new home in the NFL this offseason. The pass-rusher, after five seasons with the Carolina Panthers, was acquired by the New York Giants in March.
The Giants sent pick No. 39 and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Carolina to acquire the former Seminole. The No. 16 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is a huge addition for the Giants.
Pro Football Focus broke down every teams' top three players heading into the 2024 NFL campaign. Burns was listed as one of the Giants' top three talents on the roster.
"The third spot goes to new Giant Brian Burns, whose impact will be felt immediately. He has earned a 70.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in each of the past four seasons," PFF wrote.
Over the course of his five-year career, Burns has 246 tackles, 59 tackles for loss, 95 quarterback hits and 46 sacks over the course of 80 games played and 67 starts. He was selected to the Pro Bowl during the 2021 and 2022 NFL season.
With the 26-year-old heading into his sixth season in the NFL, he's going to be able to provide a huge impact for the Giants and bounce back from last season, which saw his production take a slight dip with the Panthers.
The former Florida State standout received a massive payday after being traded to New York, too. The Giants gave him a five-year, $141 million deal with $87.5 million guaranteed, giving him the third-highest cap hit on the team this season.
The Giants' 2023 campaign was very underwhelming as the young team posted a 6-11 record. Alongside star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York's defense should improve from a season ago.
In three seasons in Tallahassee from 2016-18, Burns totaled 23 sacks and 38.5 tackles for loss. Since moving on from the garnet and gold and hitting the NFL, Burns has carved out a nice career early and has received a couple of huge paydays in the league.
