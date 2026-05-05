FSU Basketball Starter Has Pre-NBA Draft Workout with New York Knicks

The 2025-26 college basketball season has run its course, and Florida State has already finalized its roster for next season. However, we are getting into NBA Draft season, as the lottery will be held on Sunday, then the draft will be held on June 23rd and 24th.

No one from Florida State's roster is projected to go in the first round, but there are a few players garnering some interest from NBA teams.

One such player is Lajae Jones. He averaged 12.7 PPG and 5.7 RPG while shooting 32.3% from three, but he had some big games shooting the ball, including tying the single-game program record for threes made with 10.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, one of the best reporters in the NBA, especially with happenings for the Knicks, the New York Knicks hosted Lajae Jones for a pre-draft workout on Monday. As of now, the Knicks hold the 31st pick and 55th pick in the second round. That final pick could be a possible landing spot for Jones.

At 6'7", 200 pounds, Jones has the size and athleticism to be a potential option for teams late in the second round. While the 2026 NBA Draft is seen as one of the strongest in recent memory, a lot of potential early enrollees went back to school because they could make more money in NIL than they could on a second-round contract. That could open up the possibility of a player like Jones being drafted, even if he's around the 100 range on a lot of big boards.

More than likely, Jones will end up on a two-way contract or Summer League deal as an undrafted free agent. If he stands out there, he can use that to keep moving up in the league.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Lajae Jones (10) with the ball in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Will Robert McCray V or Lajae Jones Be Drafted?

Of Florida State's seniors, Robert McCray V and Lajae Jones have the best chance to stick in the NBA. Chauncey Wiggins could be an option, too, but he doesn't seem to be generating as much buzz.

McCray is the likeliest to get a real shot in the NBA, according to a few sources I've spoken to. NBA teams are constantly looking for scoring point guards, and McCray was a dynamic scorer this season. He also has good playmaking instincts, and anyone who can create offense for themselves and others is at least going to get a real look. He was invited to the G-League combine, and if he stands out there, he could get an invite to the NBA combine as well.

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