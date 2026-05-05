FSU Football Offers Big Ten WR Commit Known for Elite Speed

The Florida State Seminoles are closing in on an important chapter on the recruiting trail. With #Tribe27 sliding out of the top 30 in the class rankings, there's an opportunity for the Seminoles to begin turning things around this summer.

The coaching staff will welcome a growing crop of official visitors to Tallahassee. Florida State is still in the process of adding more names to its list.

READ MORE: FSU Football's Top Commit Receives Offer From SEC Powerhouse

In recent weeks, the Seminoles have extended a few new scholarship offers. That could lead to an increase in the number of recruits coming through town in May and June.

FSU Offers Three-Star WR Committed To Nebraska

Kaden Howard/Twitter

On Monday, Florida State offered three-star wide receiver and Nebraska commitment Kaden Howard.

Howard is a rising senior out of South Florida who brings plenty of speed to the table. He averaged 20.5 yards per catch last year, and his athleticism has been recognized on the track.

Over the weekend, Howard won his regional championship with a 10.37 100-meter dash.

Howard committed to Nebraska towards the end of March. However, he's still entertaining other programs. Howard has official visits set to Nebraska and UCF next month.

It's possible Florida State could earn a spot on Howard's slate with the offer now in his hand.

During his junior season at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, Howard caught 25 passes for 510 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing two times for 61 yards and another score.

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 1029 overall prospect, the No. 125 WR, and the No. 109 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 38 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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