FSU Football Offers Big Ten WR Commit Known for Elite Speed
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The Florida State Seminoles are closing in on an important chapter on the recruiting trail. With #Tribe27 sliding out of the top 30 in the class rankings, there's an opportunity for the Seminoles to begin turning things around this summer.
The coaching staff will welcome a growing crop of official visitors to Tallahassee. Florida State is still in the process of adding more names to its list.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Top Commit Receives Offer From SEC Powerhouse
In recent weeks, the Seminoles have extended a few new scholarship offers. That could lead to an increase in the number of recruits coming through town in May and June.
FSU Offers Three-Star WR Committed To Nebraska
On Monday, Florida State offered three-star wide receiver and Nebraska commitment Kaden Howard.
Howard is a rising senior out of South Florida who brings plenty of speed to the table. He averaged 20.5 yards per catch last year, and his athleticism has been recognized on the track.
Over the weekend, Howard won his regional championship with a 10.37 100-meter dash.
Howard committed to Nebraska towards the end of March. However, he's still entertaining other programs. Howard has official visits set to Nebraska and UCF next month.
It's possible Florida State could earn a spot on Howard's slate with the offer now in his hand.
During his junior season at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, Howard caught 25 passes for 510 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing two times for 61 yards and another score.
The 5-foot-10, 155-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 1029 overall prospect, the No. 125 WR, and the No. 109 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 38 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Devin Carter, Freshman
Jasen Lopez, Freshman
EJ White, Freshman
Darryon Williams, Freshman
Brandon Bennett, Freshman
Jonah Winston, Freshman
Tony Bland, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG