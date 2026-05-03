Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 7

The first round of the NBA Playoffs closes out on Sunday night, as the Toronto Raptors look to complete an upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Toronto won Game 6 without Brandon Ingram (questionable for Game 7), as RJ Barrett knocked down a 3-pointer with a second left in overtime to force Game 7. The home team is a perfect 6-0 in this series, though Toronto has now covered the spread in four of the six games, including all three of its wins.

The Cavs have been the No. 2 choice to win the East in the odds all postseason, but Cleveland has come up short on multiple occasions in this series, losing Game 4 by four points and Game 6 by two points.

Can Donovan Mitchell and company avoid yet another disappointing playoff exit?

Oddsmakers have the Cavs favored by 7.5 points at home in Game 7, but they were down big in Game 5 before coming back to win by five.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 7 on Sunday night.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +7.5 (-110)

Cavs -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Raptors: +225

Cavs: -278

Total

210.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Raptors vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, May 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: Tied 3-3

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Immanuel Quickley -- out

Brandon Ingram -- questionable

Cavs Injury Report

None to report

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

RJ Barrett OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-128)

The hero in Game 6, RJ Barrett could be in line for another strong showing in Game 7.

I took this prop for Barrett in Game 6 as well with Brandon Ingram out, and he should be right back in the mix to clear it in Game 7. Barrett followed up a Game 5 showing where he had 12 rebounds and five assists with nine boards and three dimes in Game 6. He’s going to be asked to be on the ball more with Ingram banged up and Immanuel Quickley out with a hamstring injury.

In this series, RJ has five, 14, 10, nine, 17 and 12 rebounds and assists, giving him a really solid floor ahead of Game 7.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

The Raptors just won’t go away, and they’ve now covered the spread in each of the last four games in this series.

Toronto has fought through multiple injuries to hang around with this healthy Cavs team, and playoff shortcomings have been a theme for Cleveland since the Donovan Mitchell era has started.

The Cavs had ample opportunities to put this series away in Game 6, yet they struggled to execute down the stretch in overtime, setting up Barrett’s game-winning 3.

Cleveland is just 17-24 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and with the total all the way down at 210.5, I don’t see the Cavs winning this game in blowout fashion.

Toronto has buckled down defensively when it has needed to – it was No. 5 in defensive rating in the regular season – and the last three games in this series have all been decided by five points or less.

I think this spread should be closer to 5.5, so I’ll gladly back the Raptors to keep this a two-possession game on Sunday night.

Pick: Raptors +7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .