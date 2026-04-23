3 Concerns of Ashton Daniels Being Named FSU's Starting Quarterback

The news of Florida State naming Ashton Daniels its starting quarterback moving forward drew mixed reactions. Much of the frustration wasn’t rooted purely in Daniels’ talent, but rather in the timing of the decision, which came shortly after spring, along with lingering concerns about the program’s recent reliance on transfer quarterbacks and the possibility of another losing season.

After already going over three positives for the program, it’s time to get into the gritty, the juice, what fans on social media are really concerned about. Here are three real concerns about Ashton Daniels under center.

Daniels and Ball Security

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) pump fakes a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats are tied 3-3 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout his career at Stanford and Auburn, Daniels has struggled with ball security, throwing 24 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. Those numbers are alarming, though through 37 games, he has thrown for 4,783 yards and has a 60% completion percentage on 721 passing attempts.

Daniels has shown flashes, but he hasn’t consistently carried an offense over a full season at a high level, and adding nearly an interception to a touchdown ratio to a largely inexperienced receiver group, behind a brand new offensive line, could spell disaster if things start to head south before they even begin.

Questions Surround the Evaluation Window

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This isn’t so much about Daniels as it is about the timing of the decision. It’s normal for a program to have a starting quarterback in place entering fall camp to establish a foundation, but in Florida State’s current context, that timing carries more weight. With multiple quarterbacks still in the room, including one who didn’t participate in spring, the decision raises questions about how much of the competition truly played out and whether the evaluation window was fully exhausted.

Norvell is entering a “must-win” scenario in 2026, so this decision doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Back-to-back uneven seasons have narrowed the margin for error and increased urgency, and that is a concern. It also continues a recent trend where transfer additions have taken priority, leaving questions about long-term continuity and development within the quarterback room.

Stability vs. Playmaking Upside

Ashton Daniels | Instagram.com

Even if Daniels provides stability and lowers mistakes, there’s a fair question about whether he elevates the offense or simply keeps it on schedule. In a year where Florida State needs to take a step forward, not just avoid setbacks, the ceiling of the position becomes just as important as the floor.

Florida State actively sought (and bought) Daniels' talents, and it would be hard for any program to bring in a transfer in his last year and not give him the starting job to lose. Does he have the upside to make the offense two-dimensional? He is an athletic runner and has shown he can deliver a near-perfect performance (see Auburn vs. Vanderbilt in 2025), but aside from a select few, he's been serviceable.

Now, that may be exactly what Norvell needs to carry the team into an above .500 season, but at what cost? Is the goal to stabilize the offense or to elevate it for one season and rinse and repeat transfer next year?

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