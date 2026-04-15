Mike Norvell Addresses FSU Football’s Starting QB Situation

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles will enter summer workouts without a clear answer at quarterback.

Despite 15 spring practices and multiple scrimmages, head coach Mike Norvell opted not to name a starter, leaving the competition between Ashton Daniels and Kevin Sperry unresolved heading into fall camp.

“I’ve seen a lot of things that get me excited about being close to an announcement. But also, I’ve seen growth in the room. I’ve seen growth in the way that they’ve played,” Norvell said to the media on Wednesday.

No Clear Separation at Quarterback

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) fakes a handoff during practice Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rather than forcing a decision, Florida State aims to allow the competition to continue until fall camp, where a decision will be made either publicly or unspoken until FSU's opening kickoff against New Mexico State on August 29.

“We’re going to come back in fall camp, and somebody’s going to go first. And whoever’s not going first is going to be competing to beat a guy out," Norvell continued. “At the end of the day, that’s where the game of football is. You compete with each other. And I’ve seen that. I’m excited about it.”

Both Quarterbacks Flashed Potential During Spring Camp

Ashton Daniels | Instagram.com

While Norvell said that neither of the quarterbacks separated themselves so far, both Daniels and Sperry showed flashes that kept the competition close throughout the spring. Norvell pointed to Daniels' ability to be live in the pocket and hit deep vertical shots, sparking big drives.

“I’ve really been pleased with what he’s shown in his pocket, being able to live in a pocket and deliver the ball,” Norvell said. “He’s shown growth on vertical shots and hit a couple in the scrimmage that sparked big drives.”

For Sperry, his growth and consistency have stood out this spring as he enters his second year with the program.

"Kevin Sperry has just gotten better throughout the spring… we’ve talked about consistency with him, and he is definitely growing up, and there’s still just, you know, his growth is something that encourages me,” Norvell said.

The two will be joined by JUCO transfer Malachi Marshall, who did not participate in spring camp. Marshall was one of the JUCO transfer prospects last cycle and Norvell isn't factoring him out before he gets to see him this fall.

"Obviously, we have another quarterback, Malachi, coming in here this summer, and he’s going to jump in and join the room," Norvell continued. "And I think it’s a really good room, and those guys have done a nice job working with each other. But I'm not ready to announce something today, but I like what I’m seeing.”

For Norvell, the evaluation goes beyond highlighting plays, as the staff continues to look for a quarterback who can consistently run the offense this upcoming season.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok