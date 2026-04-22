3 Positives of Ashton Daniels Being FSU's 2026 Starting Quarterback

It was announced on Tuesday that Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels won the starting role under center. The ongoing battle between Daniels and quarterback Kevin Sperry lasted through 15 practices and three scrimmages, with the former Auburn Tiger coming out on top.

The decision drew mixed reactions from the fan base, which seemed split between giving the reins to another one-year transfer and building depth in a young but talented quarterback room. Norvell and the coaching staff ultimately went with experience and a list of positives outweighing the negatives for the redshirt senior who will be suiting up for the first time in Garnet and Gold this fall.

It was widely expected that Florida State would turn to Daniels, and with the decision now official, here are three positives to take away from giving him the nod.

Experience Wins Overall

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels may not have been a flashy or headline-grabbing name coming out of the portal last cycle, but he does check a lot of boxes that FSU needs right now. Daniels is an experienced player who’s played real college football across multiple programs. He’s appeared in 37 games with 23 starts and produced over 4,700 passing yards and 1,300-plus rushing yards in his career.

For a program seeking stability "right now," his experience operating across different systems, seeing multiple defenses, and dealing with adversity likely mattered more than pure upside.

Daniels Has Flashed a Game-Changing Ceiling

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

One of Auburn's biggest offensive performances not only last season but in recent years came with Daniels under center against Vanderbilt. In the 45-38 loss, he threw for 353 yards and added 89 more on the ground for a total of 442 yards of offense, along with four total touchdowns.

Instead of a theoretical upside, that type of performance is a real ceiling against an SEC opponent. Daniels might not be a Heisman-type breakout, but he gives Florida State what it has been searching for and lowers the chances of the offense stalling. Given where the program is right now, that is a win, even if the ceiling's height is debated.

Daniels’ Dual-Threat Skill Set Fits Norvell’s Offense

Ashton Daniels | Instagram.com

If not the biggest "football" positive, it's that Daniels can move. 280 rushing yards in just four games at Auburn, and 1,400-plus during his career, is a style that fits into Norvell's offense and playbook. Opening up the run/pass option game and taking pressure off of another offensive line front built primarily on transfers will help the team rather than having a statue in the pocket.

His ability to consistently hit deep throws also stood out to the coaching staff in camp. With FSU fielding a relatively young wide receiver group, being able to find guys like star wide receivers Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy on a regular basis will again take some pressure off of a new offensive front, and that matters.

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