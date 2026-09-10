5 Plays That Changed The Game In FSU Football's Loss To SMU

Florida State had plenty of opportunities to pull off an upset against No. 19 SMU on Monday night. The Seminoles forced four turnovers and erased three separate deficits, but they could not make the final push in a 27-24 loss at Doak Campbell Stadium.

A back-and-forth second half included interceptions, explosive touchdowns, and a special teams takeaway that helped Florida State stay within striking distance. In the end, one crucial third-down conversion allowed the Mustangs to move into position for the winning field goal.

Here are five plays that changed the game in Florida State's ACC opener.

Nehemiah Chandler Intercepts Kevin Jennings in the End Zone

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) runs against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SMU had a 17-10 lead heading into halftime and was about to extend that lead on its first possession of the third quarter. The Mustangs were on the Florida State 6-yard line before facing third-and-goal.

Under pressure, SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings tried to find a receiver in the end zone, and Chandler stepped in front of the pass and secured his first interception of the season.

The takeaway kept Florida State within one possession and prevented SMU from adding to a lead that seemed inevitable.

FSU did not turn the interception into points, but Chandler’s play kept the game close long enough for the special teams unit to provide another opportunity.

RB Gemari Sands Recovers a Muffed Punt

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Yamir Knight (8) runs against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State’s offense could not convert following Chandler’s interception, seemingly wasting another takeaway, but the Seminoles received a second chance moments later.

SMU returner Yamir Knight muffed Daniel Hughes’ punt, allowing Sands to recover the ball at the Mustangs’ 29-yard line. The special teams takeaway gave FSU its best starting field position of the night and placed the offense within striking distance.

The 'Noles still needed some help to reach the end zone, but an SMU offside penalty extended the possession on fourth down before Ashton Daniels connected with Desirrio Riles for another fourth-down conversion. Ousmane Kromah finished the eight-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown run, pulling Florida State even at 17 late in the third quarter.

SMU's Yannick Smith Breaks Free for a 79-Yard Touchdown

Yannick Smith - Instagram.com

FSU entered the fourth quarter with the score tied at 17 and a chance to take control of the game. Instead, one breakdown in the secondary allowed SMU to quickly gain the upper hand in a matter of seconds.

Jennings found Yannick Smith breaking free from coverage and racing untouched to the end zone for a 79-yard touchdown, completing an 83-yard scoring drive.

The touchdown was the longest play of the night and immediately erased the momentum Florida State had built during the third quarter.

Samuel Singleton Jr. Answers With a 39-Yard Touchdown

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) runs against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles responded with their best drive of the second half, moving 75 yards in eight plays.

Ashton Daniels used his legs to pick up a first down before connecting with Micahi Danzy for 21 yards. Three plays later, Daniels dumped the ball off to Samuel Singleton Jr., who turned upfield and outran the SMU defense for a 39-yard touchdown.

The score capped a four-minute, 20-second drive and tied the game at 24. It was the longest reception of Singleton's career and gave FSU an opportunity to steal the game.

SMU's Dramekco Green Converts a Critical Third-and-10

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ashlynd Barker (7) celebrates a Florida State Seminoles first down. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive back Ashlynd Barker intercepted Jennings shortly after Singleton’s tying touchdown, giving Florida State an opportunity to take its first lead. The Seminoles went three-and-out, however, and SMU regained possession.

On third-and-10, Jennings escaped pressure and delivered an off-balance throw to Dramekco Green for 29 yards, helping move the Mustangs into scoring range.

Kicker Nick Reed drilled a 20-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining, and Florida State could not answer, making Green’s third-down reception the defining play of the final possession.

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