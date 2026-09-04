FSU Football To Debut First-Ever Sponsored Jersey Patch Against SMU

Florida State football will have a new look on the field when they open up ACC play against SMU on Monday.

FSU Athletics and Kin Insurance announced Friday that the company’s logo will debut as a jersey patch during the Seminoles’ ACC opener.

The agreement will run for four years, beginning with the 2026-27 season, and will eventually place the Kin logo on uniforms across 17 additional Florida State teams. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Kin Insurance Patch Will Debut Against SMU

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the teams at midfield during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Kin patch will make its first appearance when Florida State hosts SMU in its ACC opener Monday night. The company will also become the preferred insurance partner of FSU Athletics as part of the four-year agreement.

Kin began offering homeowners insurance in Florida in 2017, and the state remains the company’s largest market.

“Kin’s Florida roots and commitment to serving people across the state make this a natural partnership for Florida State,” athletic director Michael Alford said. “Our organizations share a belief in meeting challenges with strength, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the communities we serve.”

FSU Continues Expanding Its Partnership Portfolio

Nov 29, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles mascot Chief Osceola rides Renaeade across the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State Seminoles defeated Florida Gators 24-19. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kin agreement is the latest addition to a growing list of commercial partnerships surrounding Florida State athletics.

FSU announced Aug. 14 that Tampa-based cybersecurity company ReliaQuest would serve as the men’s basketball program’s official jersey patch partner. That agreement, which the university called the first jersey-patch sponsorship in the department's history, means the Kin logo will cover nearly every Seminole varsity program.

Men’s basketball is not among the 18 programs listed in Kin’s announcement.

Less than two weeks later, FSU announced a separate multiyear partnership with Progressive Insurance. Progressive became the presenting sponsor of the Florida State-Miami rivalry and received field-logo placement at every home game for both programs.

Those agreements follow a major NCAA policy change. The Division I Cabinet approved commercial uniform patches on Jan. 23, with the new rule taking effect on Aug. 1.

Schools are allowed to display up to two additional commercial logos on uniforms and one on equipment during preseason and regular-season games.

They may take some getting used to for fans who prefer a cleaner uniform, but jersey patches are becoming difficult for athletic departments to pass up.

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