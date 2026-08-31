5 Plays That Changed The Game In FSU Football's Win Over New Mexico State

Whether you choose to believe it as the official start of the season or not, college football returned on Saturday, and with it a small slate of games for fans to enjoy. In what we now know will be the final “Week 0” of the modern college football era, Florida State played host to the Aggies of New Mexico State in what many hoped would be a “tune-up” game for the Seminoles.

Doak Campbell Stadium was filled to the brim, spirits were high, and the crowd roared to life as Ethan Pritchard led the team out onto the field. For that moment in time, fans appeared to be unburdened by standards, expectations, or complaints over hot seats and NIL payouts. For the briefest of moments, the Florida State faithful were just excited to have college football back in Tallahassee.

What transpired was far from the stress-free “tune-up” that most had hoped for, however. New Mexico State made the ‘Noles fight for every bit of Saturday night’s victory, and Norvell’s group will have much to address throughout practice this week

Before we make our plans for the long weekend and look ahead to next week’s Monday night matchup, however, let’s take a look at a few moments from Saturday night’s contest that amazed onlookers, frustrated the Florida State faithful, and ultimately shaped the outcome of the 2026 season opener.

1. DB Quindarrius Jones Ends NMSU’s Opening Drive With An Interception

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State defensive back Quindarrius Jones (0) catches an interception as New Mexico State wide receiver TJ Pride (7) defends during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New Mexico State offense took the field first Saturday night, and from the opening snap, the Aggies looked intent on making an upset bid. In just seven plays, quarterback Trey Hedden had marched the offense into Florida State territory. An 11-yard completion on 3rd & 6 from the FSU 47-yard line moved the chains, and another 11-yard gain on 3rd & 10 soon followed. In short order, the Aggies were sitting just outside the red zone with an opportunity to strike first.

On 2nd & from the FSU 24-yard line, QB Hedden lined up alone in the shotgun with two receivers split to either side and a tight end tucked alongside the offensive line. The slot receiver to Hedden’s left went in motion across the formation, joining the two receivers already aligned to the right. Just as he crossed the center, the ball was snapped.

Suddenly, New Mexico State had three receivers releasing into the pattern on the right side of the field, including one streaking down the sideline toward the end zone. As the pocket began to collapse around him, QB Hedden locked onto this vertical threat and uncorked a high-arcing throw toward the goal line. The New Mexico State QB failed to see Florida State’s starting cornerback Quindarrius Jones lurking over the top.

Jones, a senior in his fourth season with the Seminoles, stepped under the lofty pass and reeled in the interception with relieved ease. With the first turnover of the game and FSU’s first interception of the 2026 season, the veteran defensive back brought about an abrupt end to New Mexico State’s 13-play, 51-yard drive and prevented the ‘Noles from having to play from behind in their home opener.

2. QB Ashton Daniels Finds WR Micahi Danzy Deep For A 44-yard Gain

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (8) runs the ball down the field. The Florida State Seminoles lead the New Mexico State Aggies 17-7 at halftime on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following Quindarrius Jones’ touchdown-saving interception, all eyes turned to the Florida State offense, which was itself being led by another new signal-caller in Ashton Daniels, and directed by head coach Mike Norvell, who returned to play-calling duties for the first time since 2024.

The Florida State faithful were eager to get their first look at this “new” offense after a summer of closed practices and tight-lipped staff members had shrouded the system in mystery. FSU fans wouldn’t have to wait long to see the offense move the ball with efficiency.

QB Ashton Daniels connected with preseason All-ACC WR Duce Robinson for a 10-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage, and sophomore RB Ousmane Kromah followed that up with a 10-yard scamper of his own. New Mexico State stuffed two rushing attempts, and the drive was in danger of coming to a screeching halt.

Facing 3rd & 8 around midfield, QB Ashton Daniels dropped back to pass. Immediately, he delivered a ball over the middle of the field, where it met the hands of speedster WR Micahi Danzy, who was surging past the New Mexico State defense right up the seam.

Danzy secured the catch before being wrestled down at the NM State 14-yard line. Florida State’s offense went in reverse thereafter, but the damage was already done. Three plays later, newcomer K Gabe Panikowski drilled a 43-yard field goal to give the Seminoles their first lead of the season.

WR Micahi Danzy finished the night with 4 receptions for 51 yards.

3. RB Samuel Singleton Jr. Sparks FSU’s Offense With 35-Yard Catch-And-Run

Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) is tackled from behind. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State’s defense matched the energy brought about by Danzy and the offense by forcing the Aggies into a quick three-and-out on the ensuing drive. With time expiring in the first quarter, FSU’s offense went back to work with favorable field position.

Ousmane Kromah kick-started the drive with 2 carries for a combined total of 16 yards, giving the Seminoles a fresh set of downs.

Ashton Daniels was unable to connect with Duce Robinson on the following play, setting up a 2nd & 10 from the NMSU 44-yard line with 25 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. On second down, Daniels snapped the ball and faked the handoff to RB Sam Singleton Jr. The quarterback dropped back a few more steps, drawing a group of unblocked defenders ever closer.

Before they could reach him, however, Daniels dropped the ball off to an awaiting Singleton Jr. After the play-action fake, the running back had crept into the flat and was set to follow a pair of pulling offensive linemen. The screen play worked to perfection.

Singleton Jr. followed his blockers through the second level, side-stepped a would-be tackler, and followed a blocking Duce Robinson down to the NMSU 9-yard line, where he was eventually tripped up in a last-ditch effort made by the NMSU secondary.

His explosive catch-and-run placed the ‘Noles deep within New Mexico State territory. A short time later, Ashton Daniels punctuated the drive with a scramble for a touchdown, giving FSU its first touchdown of the season and a 10-point lead over the visiting Aggies.

4. New Mexico State’s Trick-Play TD Slips Through Receiver’s Fingers

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; New Mexico State wide receiver AJ Williams III (11) runs for a gain past Florida State wide receiver EJ White (10) and tight end Desirrio Riles (6) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite facing a 10-point deficit, the Aggies refused to back down. New Mexico State responded to Florida State’s touchdown with a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of their own.

The game would remain knotted up at 10-7 for a large portion of the second quarter, with both teams trading a pair of three-and-out drives.

FSU QB Ashton Daniels was the next to make a mistake, throwing a costly interception on what was looking like a promising drive for the ‘Noles. FSU’s defense was quick to snuff out NM State’s ensuing drive, however.

In the waning moments of the first half, Florida State’s offense finally broke the scoring drought with an 8-play, 58-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Daniels to Singleton Jr. The Seminoles entered the break with a 17-7 lead, but their first-half performance was far from dominant.

FSU received the second-half kickoff, but Mike Norvell’s group squandered the opportunity to extend their lead further. Instead, a short 5-play, 14-yard drive ended with a punt. New Mexico State, meanwhile, entered the third quarter determined to keep their upset bid alive. Behind the stellar passing display of QB Trey Hedden, the Aggies pushed down the field.

Time and again, DC Tony White’s defense was presented with third-and-long opportunities that would likely force the NMSU offense off the field should they face fourth down. Time and again, the Aggies' receiving corps would exploit the weak spots in the FSU secondary and extend their drive.

Missed assignments and self-inflicted mistakes by the Seminole secondary were allowing the Aggies to stick around.

The Aggies were slowly creeping into FSU territory when CB Ja’bril Rawls committed a costly mistake. NMSU QB Hedden connected with WR TJ Pride for a gain of 11 yards on 3rd & 6. Rawls was the first to make contact with Pride near the sideline.

Just as the play was coming to an end, Rawls lifted the receiver off his feet and body-slammed him back into the ground. Referees were quick to charge Rawls with an unnecessary roughness penalty, and the NMSU offense was thrust into the red zone with a fresh set of downs.

Following the costly penalty, NMSU was quick to challenge the struggling Florida State defense. After sending a receiver in motion, Hedden snapped the ball and handed it off to RB TJ Washington Jr. Seeing the handoff, members of Florida State’s secondary began to collapse towards the ball carrier, but they failed to notice NMSU WR AJ Williams III jogging towards the end zone.

Immediately, Washington Jr. shifted the ball in his hands and delivered a lob pass towards the open receiver backpedaling into the end zone.

The trick play had worked to perfection.

Williams III, who was completely alone in the back corner of the end zone, jumped to the high point of the ball and secured the catch with two hands. As he fell backward and landed on his back, the receiver lost control. The ball popped free and rolled around on the ground of the garnet-painted end zone for an incompletion.

Almost in unison, the Doak Campbell crowd breathed a large sigh of relief. There’s no telling how different the rest of the game would have transpired had the Aggies converted the well-timed trick play for a touchdown and faced a 17-14 deficit. Instead, New Mexico State was forced to settle for a field goal later in the drive.

5. RB Ousmane Kromah Jukes Defenders For 52-Yard Gain

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) hands the ball off to Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32). The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the beginning of the 4th quarter, the game was far from well in hand for the Seminoles. Despite holding a 14-point lead, Mike Norvell’s team was struggling to put the game away, and New Mexico State was finding ways to hurt FSU on both sides of the ball.

The ‘Noles had responded to NMSU’s field goal with a touchdown drive of their own, and the defense forced a punt on NMSU’s ensuing drive, giving Ashton Daniels and the Florida State offense another opportunity to extend their lead and shut the door on any sort of upset.

With 14:34 remaining in the game, FSU took over on offense from their own 13-yard line. Daniels lined up in the shotgun with Kromah flanking him to his right. The quarterback quickly handled a high sea and handed the ball off to the sophomore running back.

NMSU defenders quickly entered the backfield, forcing the back to stutter-step and navigate traffic at the line of scrimmage. Kromah eventually found a hole and started his charge upfield.

The 6’1”, 216-pound back broke one defender’s ankles, side-stepped another would-be tackler, and sprinted down the sideline. He followed a block from WR Jasen Lopez, planted his foot, and cut back inside on the remaining defender before cutting back outside to run along the sideline.

Unfortunately, the move allowed the NMSU defender to wrestle Kromah out of bounds, but the running back had already gashed them for 52 yards. The electrifying run provided a much-needed spark for both the Florida State offense and the home crowd.

The remainder of the contest saw a valiant effort from NMSU, but the ‘Noles were able to outlast any semblance of a comeback and leave “Week 0” victorious. FSU secured a 17-point victory, but a mistake-ridden performance on both sides of the ball has done little in the way of boosting people’s faith in the Seminoles.

Norvell and company will need to address the holes in their game and clean up the mistakes if they wish to defend Bobby Bowden Field against a high-powered SMU team come Labor Day.

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