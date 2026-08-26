Mike Norvell Wants Fast, Physical, and Relentless FSU Football In Week 0

Florida State’s long offseason is finally giving way to game week, and head coach Mike Norvell has a clear vision for how the Seminoles should look when they take the field against New Mexico State this Saturday.

Norvell is not expecting a finished product in Week 0, but he does expect FSU to show the identity it has spent the past eight months building.

Florida State Must Own The Moment

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Seminoles are heavy favorites in the matchup, that doesn't mean they won't be expected to play with speed, physicality, situational awareness, and no hesitation when the season kicks off.

“I think situational awareness is probably one of the hardest things throughout the course of a year because you don’t get a script for what it’s going to be,” Norvell said after Wednesday's practice. “You want to see guys who can own the situations they find themselves in: third downs, fourth downs, field zones, and communication within calls.”

Norvell said FSU may not know exactly what the Aggies plan to do until after kickoff, placing an added emphasis on communication, recognition, and in-game adjustments.

That uncertainty also makes decisiveness imperative. Norvell wants the Seminoles to trust their preparation rather than hesitate.

Mike Norvell Wants FSU Football To Peak At The Right Time

The Florida State Seminoles football team practices for the upcoming season on Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The opener will provide only the first snapshot of FSU’s progress from a season ago. That progress will be expected to carry over and establish an identity as Florida State enters one of the toughest schedules in the ACC the following week.

“I don’t want to see hesitation,” Norvell continued. “I want to see guys that understand the leverage or what they have to either gain or take away. I want to see guys that are fighting for every dang inch that’s out there, whether it’s kickoff coverage, kickoff return, offensively or defensively. Are we fighting for the space?”

Florida State is eager to face an opponent other than itself after a long offseason, but Norvell wants them to channel that anticipation in the remaining days of preparation rather than looking too far ahead.

“They’re ready,” Norvell said. “We can show up and put everything we have into our preparation, but I don’t need them game-ready right now. It’s 7 o’clock Saturday night.”

Once the ball flies through the air, however, Norvell expects them to unleash that preparation and sustain the same intensity from beginning to end.

“We’ll have our normal Thursday, which is kind of low impact. We’ll have a fast Friday, get the speed where it needs to be, and then come Saturday night, we want to go see three and a half hours of fast, physical, and relentless Florida State football,” Norvell continued.

Kickoff begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on The CW and ESPN.

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