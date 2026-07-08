ESPN Names 3 FSU Football Legends Among College Football's Greatest Ever

ESPN recently tackled one of college football's more unique debates, selecting the greatest player ever to wear every jersey number from 0 through 99.

Spanning more than a century of the sport, the list includes Heisman Trophy winners, national champions, and College Football Hall of Famers, some of whom helped put Florida State on the map as a powerhouse program.

Sanders Headlines Florida State's Selections

Nov 1, 1986; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Florida State Seminoles cornerback #2 DEION SANDERS in action against the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl. Miami defeated Florida State 41-23. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders earned ESPN’s nod with jersey No. 2, a fitting spot for one of the most recognizable players in college football history.

During his time at Florida State, Sanders became a two-time unanimous All-American and won the 1988 Jim Thorpe Award, cementing himself as one of the sport’s elite defensive backs.

Sanders' "Prime Time" persona took him well beyond Doak Campbell Stadium and into the NFL and onto the baseball diamond. His impact wasn't just in the secondary; he also changed games as a return specialist.

The Hall of Famer amassed 1,429 career return yards, a total that ranks among the top 10 in college football history and still remains the Florida State record.

Charlie Ward and Peter Boulware

Sep 28, 1997; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware (58) in action against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlie Ward was also recognized after one of the most decorated careers in FSU history. The 1993 Heisman Trophy winner led the Seminoles to their first national championship that same season and set numerous school records during his time in Tallahassee, Florida.

Today, Ward remains in Tallahassee as the head men's basketball coach at Florida A&M, continuing to impact the next generation of student-athletes more than three decades after leading Florida State.

Peter Boulware also made the list, wearing No. 58, as one of the best pass rushers the program has ever produced. Boulware set Florida State's single-season record with 19 sacks in 1996, earned consensus All-American honors, and later became a first-round NFL Draft pick.

While their playing careers took different paths after leaving Florida State, both Ward and Boulware remain fixtures in Tallahassee.

Ward now serves as the head men's basketball coach at Florida A&M, while Boulware has become a successful businessman, operating Peter Boulware Toyota. Their time in the Capital City has allowed fans of all ages to remain connected with two of the program's all-time greats.

Florida State has produced three Heisman Trophy winners, multiple national champions, and dozens of All-Americans over the decades, so having three former Seminoles represented on a list covering every jersey number is another reminder of the program's place in college football history.

ESPN also recognized FSU's Dalvin Cook, Peter Warrick, Chris Weinke, Fred Biletnikoff, Terrell Buckley, Warrick Dunn, Marvin Jones, Walter Jones, Andre Wadsworth, and Björn Werner.

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