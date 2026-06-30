Jalen Ramsey Says He Would Have Played For Deion Sanders Over FSU

Former Florida State star and 2013 BCS National Champion Jalen Ramsey has never been shy about expressing his admiration for Deion Sanders or really expressing anything for that matter.

During a recent appearance at a Colorado player retreat, the veteran NFL cornerback took that respect a step further with a candid speech about where he would've ended up had Sanders been a head coach at the time of his recruitment.

Ramsey encouraged Colorado's players to appreciate the opportunity they have under Sanders while explaining that today's college football landscape would have dramatically changed his own path.

"Take advantage of everything that Coach Prime and his staff are giving y'all because it ain't normal, alright?" Ramsey said. "I promise y'all. If this were an opportunity for me, there wouldn't have been no Florida State. I probably would've never even thought about Colorado, but that's where I would've been. At the time, I probably didn't know where Colorado was, you know what I mean?"

Ramsey Believes Coach Prime Would Have Changed His Recruitment

Nov 29, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jalen Ramsey (8), defensive back Lamarcus Brutus (42), and cornerback Nick Waisome (6) celebrate during the game against the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images | Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

The remarks represent how Ramsey felt about Sanders growing up and still feels about the NFL Hall of Famer, who also spent his collegiate career at Florida State.

Ramsey signed with FSU as a five-star prospect in the 2013 recruiting class and quickly developed into one of the nation's top defensive backs.

During his three seasons in Tallahassee, he totaled 180 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 23 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and five sacks while helping the Seminoles capture the 2013 national championship.

Sanders wasn't coaching in college during Ramsey's recruitment. Instead, Ramsey became one of Jimbo Fisher's signature recruiting victories before going on to become the No. 5 overall selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Respect Between Two Elite Defensive Backs

Nov 1, 1986; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Florida State Seminoles cornerback #2 DEION SANDERS in action against the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl. Miami defeated Florida State 41-23. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images © Copyright Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Despite Ramsey's 11-year, eight-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl LVI victory career, his admiration hasn't faded.

"I'm not going to lie, I've been talking to Prime all off-season like, 'Man, I just need to be around you.' That's it. I just need to be around him. I just need to feel some greatness," Ramsey continued.

Coming from one of the most accomplished defensive backs of his generation, the level of respect Sanders continues to command throughout football.

"I got the fire and everything, (I'm) still working my tail off going into year 11, but there is something about being around greatness; sometimes it gives you that little extra motivation. You just wanna be around somebody just to soak up some game, soak up some knowledge."

Florida State fans may cringe at the thought of Sanders flipping a five-star recruit out of Tallahassee, Florida, but the praise does serve as a testament to Coach Prime's impact on the game.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.