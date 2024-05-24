ESPN Analyst Responds to Michael Alford Over FSU Football's Playoff Snub
Earlier this week, Florida State Athletic Director Michael Alford appeared on Sirius XM’s “Dusty and Danny in the Morning” and discussed the school’s snub from the College Football Playoff (CFP), including the moment in which he felt there was a possibility FSU was not getting in. The statement Alford made has drawn a reaction from the ESPN reporter that covered the Seminoles’ watch party on selection Sunday.
READ MORE: FSU Amends Second Complaint In ACC Lawsuit, Ridicules Conference Management
While on the program, Alford shared that he began to see the writing on the wall once he witnessed ESPN’s Marty Smith, one of the company’s most reputable reporters who joined in 2006, in Tuscaloosa covering the Crimson Tide’s watch party for the selection show, and not in Tallahassee.
"When we went to the selection show, and when I get there and look up and see who’s covering us and see that Marty Smith is in Tuscaloosa, that hit me,” recounted Alford. “We’re not in.”
The reporter in question? Harry Lyles Jr., a less seasoned reporter who has been with ESPN since 2020.
In response, Lyles Jr. shared a screengrab from the popular (and quirky) Netflix show, “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.”
For context, in this episode of the show, the character is attending his coworkers’ trial as they conspired over text to commit a crime. On the text chain, the character is being made fun of for his hat as the texts between the coworkers are read aloud in the courtroom.
It appears Mr. Lyles feels the same way, caught in the crossfire for just simply doing his job. However, it seems he's able to handle it with grace and laugh it off.
READ MORE: FSU Football Ranks Highly in ESPN's Post-Spring Top 25 Rankings
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok