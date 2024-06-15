Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Lists FSU Football In Top-3 Ahead Of Late June Decision
Over 150 days have passed since Florida State landed a commitment in its 2025 class. The Seminoles are on pace to begin to change that with a summer run that could mirror what they did a year when the program landed 10+ pledges during July and August.
On Friday, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley moved closer to making a decision prior to his senior season. Wiley announced that he'll focus on a top-3 of Florida State, Georgia, and LSU with plans to go public with his choice on June 25.
While the Seminoles likely have some ground to make up in Wiley's recruitment, the timing of the commitment could work out well for head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff. Wiley will reveal his plans just two days after he concludes to his official visit to Tallahassee from June 21-23.
Assuming he makes the trip to Florida State, the Seminoles will get the final shot to impress Wiley. It'll be his third time on campus this year. He's already checked out Georgia this month and is in the middle of a visit to LSU. Wiley also saw Alabama and USC but they didn't end up making the cut.
Wiley is coming off a productive junior season where he caught 68 passes for 1,473 yards and 14 touchdowns for Milton High School. The team went 13-2 and won the Georgia 7A State Championship against Walton High School.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 136 overall prospect, the No. 15 WR, and the No. 19 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
