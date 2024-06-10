Four-Star Athlete Calls Off Visit To FSU Football After Pledge To Georgia Bulldogs
There's always a point in the evaluation process where programs end up having differing opinions on the ability or future position of a high school recruit. That's exactly the scenario that four-star athlete Todd Robinson has found himself presented with in the offseason leading up to his senior year.
A versatile prospect with the ability to play either side of the ball at the college level, programs have been recruiting him as a running back, wide receiver, and defensive back. Robinson began his slate of official visits last weekend but didn't need to finish the remainder of his trips before feeling comfortable enough to announce his commitment.
On Monday afternoon, Robinson revealed on social media that he was sticking around in the Peach State to suit up for the Georgia Bulldogs. The decision came a day after he wrapped up his trip to Athens. Robinson was scheduled to be in Tallahassee from June 18-20 but informed NoleGameday that he's canceled the visit after going public with the Bulldogs.
As crazy as it sounds, there's a chance this move could potentially work out for the Seminoles in the end. If the Bulldogs are bringing in Robinson as a running back, he'd be their second pledge in the backfield this recruiting cycle, joining three-star Bo Walker. That would likely end Georgia's pursuit of four-star Ousmane Kromah, who was on Florida State's campus this past weekend.
Kromah is one of the top running backs on FSU's board and has an official visit set up to Georgia from June 21-23. The Seminoles are also in a good position for four-star prospect Byron Louis.
Robinson plays quarterback at the prep level for Valdosta High School. He completed 88/147 passes for 1,087 yards with nine touchdowns to seven interceptions while rushing 121 times for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. Robinson helped guide the Wildcats into the second round of the playoffs.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 155 overall prospect, the No. 7 RB, and the No. 22 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles hold four verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 54 in the country. Florida State was recruiting Robinson as a defensive back but there are a handful of other prospects at the position who will be on campus throughout the remainder of June.
