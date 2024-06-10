Longtime Blue-Chip Offensive Tackle Commits To Oregon, Cancels FSU Football Official Visit
Official visit season is well underway as recruits around the country do further research to decide where to spend their futures. Florida State has already hosted ten prospects over the last two weekends but the bulk of the action in Tallahassee will be going down later this month.
In the meantime, potential options for #Tribe25 are continuing to go off the board. On Monday morning, four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison announced on social media that he was committing to Oregon. The decision came on the heels of his official visit to Eugene. He will not take upcoming visits to FSU and Penn State.
This is a disappointing conclusion to Addison's recruitment as he's a recruit that Florida State has been involved with for nearly two years. In fact, the Seminoles were the first program to extend him a scholarship after his performance at a camp in the summer of 2022. Since picking up the offer, he's been in town multiple times for junior days and gameday visits. His most recent trip was for the Legacy Recruiting Weekend in March.
Addison has grown into one of the top offensive linemen in his class ahead of his senior season. He was an all-conference performer at left tackle last season while also participating in wrestling and track and field. Addison went from 240 pounds before his sophomore season to 290 pounds last year.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 140 overall prospect, the No. 19 OT, and the No. 19 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles still haven't landed a commitment since January, sitting with four pledges and the No. 54 class in the country. With Addison making the move to Oregon, Florida State's final recruiting weekend from June 21-23 becomes paramount. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will be hosting three of the top uncommitted offensive tackles in the 2025 class; five-star Ty Haywood, five-star Josh Petty, and four-star Lamont Rogers.
