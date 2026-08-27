Florida State Projected To Face SEC Team In Intriguing Preseason Bowl Projection

The Florida State Seminoles are mere days away from the start of their 12-game slate in 2026.

Florida State will need to win at least half of those contests to qualify for a bowl game for the first time in three years.

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The schedule isn't easy, as the Seminoles face the majority of the ACC's top projected teams, along with a road game against Alabama and the annual rivalry game against Florida.

Following two years of misery in Tallahassee, Florida State is hoping to fight out of its hole,

FSU Projected To Make Bowl Game By Another Outlet

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this month, ESPN and CBS Sports had Florida State among their preseason bowl projections.

That continues with On3's Brett McMurphy, who has the Seminoles facing the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.

That's the same destination where ESPN's Mark Schlabach put FSU, though he had USF as the opponent.

McMurphy predicted nine teams on Florida State's schedule to make bowl games, including Miami to the College Football Playoff.

South Carolina would be an interesting matchup, considering the way Shane Beamer likes to puff out his chest. Plus, the Seminoles have taken a few players from the Gamecocks in recent years, including Jammie Robinson, Jaheim Bell, and Keir Thomas, who are all currently in the NFL.

Beamer has taken South Carolina to a bowl in three of his five seasons, but is coming off a 4-8 finish in 2025. The Gamecocks do return quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart, two of the best players in the sport.

Florida State's last matchup against South Carolina coincidentally came in a bowl game. The Seminoles defeated the Gamecocks 26-17 in the 2010 Chick-Fil-A Bowl, sparked by Greg Reid's vicious hit on Marcus Lattimore.

FSU racked up three interceptions, Chris Thompson put a rushing touchdown on the board, and Dustin Hopkins went a perfect 4/4 on his field goal attempts. Those were the days.

The Florida State Seminoles kick off their 2026 season against the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, August 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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