Former FSU Football WR Enters Transfer Portal After Charges Dismissed

Former Florida State and Arkansas wide receiver Jalen Brown says the legal charges filed against him in April have been dismissed and announced Wednesday that he's ready to pursue a fresh start and, according to On3's Pete Nakos, plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal once again.

"Today, I'm grateful to share that the legal charges against me have been officially dismissed, Brown wrote on X.com. "This has been one of the most difficult chapters of my life, but it has also been a time of reflection, growth, resilience, and learning. I'm thankful this matter has been resolved and that I have the opportunity to move forward with a fresh start."

What's Next for Jalen Brown?

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jalen Brown (6) signals first down after a catch during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If he decides to transfer, the move would mark a fourth different program for the Miami, Florida, native. Brown transferred to Florida State from LSU in January of 2024 after one season with the Tigers. He played in nine games with two starts during his time in Tallahassee, Florida, catching eight passes for 75 yards.

He was dismissed by FSU following a separate off-field incident involving charges filed against him for possession of a controlled substance.

Still, Brown's legal troubles haven't prevented him from pursuing another opportunity.

With the current legal matter now behind him, Brown said his focus has shifted toward the future, thanking those who supported him throughout the legal process.

After announcing that his recent charges were behind him, he said he is turning his attention toward the future, thanking those who supported him throughout the legal process.

"I appreciate everyone who stood by me, supported me, and believed in me throughout this process-your encouragement has meant more than words can express," Brown continued. "My focus is now on the future: continuing to grow as a person, pursuing my education and career, creating new opportunities, and letting my actions speak louder than my past."

Brown Seeks a Fresh Start

Aug 14, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jalen Brown (17) runs after a catch during practice. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown did not specify any potential destinations in his post, only that he intends to continue both his education and career.

Whether another program is willing to offer him an opportunity remains to be seen, but Brown made it clear he believes this chapter is behind him and hopes to earn another chance to continue his college football career.

Should Brown choose to continue his college career, he'll likely have to wait.

The NCAA now uses a single winter transfer portal window for FBS football, meaning he would not be eligible to officially enter the portal until January 2027 unless he qualifies for an exception.

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