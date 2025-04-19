Nole Gameday

Former FSU WR arrested on third-degree felony charge

FSU dismisses promising wideout following his arrest, further depleting the wide receiver room.

Tommy Mire

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State offense continues to thin as multiple injuries and transfers impact the 2025 team. But now, a new front has appeared for the boys in garnet and gold as promising former FSU wide receiver Jalen Brown was dismissed from the team Saturday morning.

Although an FSU spokesperson declined to comment other than confirming that the dismissal occurred, The Osceola's Curt Weiler reported that the former four-star prospect from Miami, Florida, was arrested that same morning on third-degree felony possession charges.

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jalen Brown
Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jalen Brown (6) signals first down after a catch during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

According to the report, Leon County court records indicate that Brown was released on a $2,500 bond and was later dismissed from the team.

"Jalen Brown was arrested early Saturday morning on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, Leon County court records indicate," Weiler wrote on social media. ︀︀"︀︀He was released on $2,500 bond and dismissed from the FSU football team less than 12 hours later."

Florida State coaches have discussed Brown's emergence throughout the spring after he transferred from LSU before the start of last season. He recorded eight catches for 75 yards over nine games at FSU, along with a 19-yard kickoff return.

He is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal during the spring window, which remains open through April 25, in search of a new program.

The loss of yet another wide receiver could take its toll on a Seminole program that is looking to bounce back from last year's 2-10 season. The 'Noles have lost JUCO transfer wide receiver Jordan Scott and former five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams already this cycle.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

