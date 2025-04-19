Former FSU WR arrested on third-degree felony charge
The Florida State offense continues to thin as multiple injuries and transfers impact the 2025 team. But now, a new front has appeared for the boys in garnet and gold as promising former FSU wide receiver Jalen Brown was dismissed from the team Saturday morning.
Although an FSU spokesperson declined to comment other than confirming that the dismissal occurred, The Osceola's Curt Weiler reported that the former four-star prospect from Miami, Florida, was arrested that same morning on third-degree felony possession charges.
According to the report, Leon County court records indicate that Brown was released on a $2,500 bond and was later dismissed from the team.
"Jalen Brown was arrested early Saturday morning on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, Leon County court records indicate," Weiler wrote on social media. ︀︀"︀︀He was released on $2,500 bond and dismissed from the FSU football team less than 12 hours later."
Florida State coaches have discussed Brown's emergence throughout the spring after he transferred from LSU before the start of last season. He recorded eight catches for 75 yards over nine games at FSU, along with a 19-yard kickoff return.
He is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal during the spring window, which remains open through April 25, in search of a new program.
The loss of yet another wide receiver could take its toll on a Seminole program that is looking to bounce back from last year's 2-10 season. The 'Noles have lost JUCO transfer wide receiver Jordan Scott and former five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams already this cycle.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
