Former FSU QB Jameis Winston Spotted Training With Incoming WR Jonah Winston

Summer workouts continue around the country as players prepare for the upcoming season and incoming freshmen begin adjusting to the next phase of their football careers. One Florida State legacy included extra work with one of the most recognizable players in program history.

Jonah Winston Preparing for Next Step in 2026

Jonah Winston - Instagram.com

With Florida State’s newest group of summer enrollees set to arrive shortly, legacy commit Jonah Winston has continued putting in extra work ahead of the next stage of his football journey. There may not be many better people to learn from than his older brother, former Seminole Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston.

Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston was working out with his younger brother, true freshman wide receiver Jonah Winston. 🔥 #jameiswinston #jonahwinston #fsufootball #floridastate



🎥 via: Goodnewsg/IG pic.twitter.com/YJKpSatyda — Norvell Central (@CentralNorvell) May 24, 2026

Projected to play slot wide receiver at the college level, there is still plenty of development ahead for Winston before officially making the jump. Fortunately, there may not be many better people to learn from than Jameis Winston.

The former Seminole quarterback became one of the most recognizable players in Florida State history after winning the Heisman Trophy and helping lead FSU to a national championship in 2013. Florida State later retired his jersey in 2023 while adding his name to the wall of honor inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

During his senior season at Hoover High School, Winston had 53 receptions for 625 yards and four scores while adding another 70 yards and four touchdowns on the ground per Maxpreps.com.

Winston is far from the only player with Florida State ties in recent years, as head coach Mike Norvell has continued recruiting prospects with family connections to the program. Wide receivers Devin Carter and Duce Robinson both have parents who are alumni, while defensive back AJ Cromartie is the son of former Seminole star Antonio Cromartie.

As Florida State continues to rebuild consistency heading into 2026, maintaining those relationships has remained part of the Seminoles' recruiting approach.

FSU’s 2026 Class Features Multiple Skill Position Additions

The Florida State Seminoles football team practice for the upcoming season Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The younger Winston will join wide receivers Jasen Lopez, EJ White, Devin Carter, and Darryon Williams in #Tribe26 as Florida State continues adding talent and depth at the position for the future.

Lopez and Carter both generated momentum during spring practices after arriving as early enrollees, while White and Williams added additional athleticism and versatility to the group moving forward. Winston is expected to primarily work out of the slot at the college level, giving Florida State another developmental option in a wide receiver room.

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