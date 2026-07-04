National Outlet Believes FSU Football's Strength Isn't At Quarterback

The Florida State Seminoles enter 2026 with plenty to prove, but that hasn't stopped national outlets from recognizing the talent. Expectations surrounding the program have been lukewarm, but FSU's top playmakers continue to garner preseason accolades.

The Seminoles may not be entering the fall with one of the ACC's most highly regarded quarterbacks, but Athlon Sports still believes the Seminoles possess enough talent to compete elsewhere on the field.

Seven Seminoles Earn Preseason Recognition

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Athlon Sports released its preseason All-ACC teams this week, with seven Seminoles receiving recognition across the four tiers. Wide receiver Duce Robinson, defensive end Mandrell Desir, defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls, linebacker Chris Jones, wide receiver Micahi Danzy, running back Ousmane Kromah, and defensive tackle Daniel Lyons all earned a spot on the preseason list.

Robinson was Florida State's lone first-team selection, further cementing his status as one of the ACC's premier offensive playmakers. Rawls, Jones, and Desir earned second-team recognition, while Danzy, Lyons, and Kromah landed on the fourth team.

One player who was notably absent was quarterback Ashton Daniels.

The move follows a trend that has surrounded Florida State throughout the offseason, with national outlets showing confidence in the Seminoles' skill-position talent and defensive playmakers while holding back from fully buying into the team's quarterback situation.

The Seminoles are viewed as a roster filled with breakout players, but still have questions to answer before being recognized among the ACC's elite this season.

The Quarterback Question Remains

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Seminoles have earned praise for the talent surrounding him, national confidence in the quarterback position has been vastly divided. Daniels landed near the bottom of ESPN's preseason quarterback tiers, though other outlets such as CBS Sports and Lindy's Sports have expressed far more optimism about the veteran transfer.

It's also worth noting that placing the weight of Florida State's expectations solely on Daniels would be unfair. The Seminoles are breaking in an entirely new starting offensive line, integrating multiple transfers, and looking to rebound from consecutive disappointing seasons.

Even so, quarterback remains the position most closely tied to a team's success, making Daniels a focal point of nearly every preseason evaluation.

Athlon Sports' preseason All-ACC selections reinforce that broader speculation.

The outlet recognized seven Seminoles for their individual talent, highlighting confidence in Florida State's playmakers while leaving its quarterback off the list.

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