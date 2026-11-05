FSU Football is Adding Former NFL Coach to Staff

The Florida State Seminoles are expected to add decades of coaching experience to a defensive staff adjusting to a midseason leadership change that saw head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, and safeties coach dismissed.

Veteran coach Paul Pasqualoni, 77, is set to join FSU next week as an analyst to help the defensive staff, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The former Syracuse and UConn head coach also brings extensive NFL experience, with defensive coordinator stints at the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

Sources: Veteran defensive coach Paul Pasqualoni is set to join Florida State next week as an analyst to help the defensive staff. He’s the former head coach at Syracuse and UConn and a longtime NFL coordinator and assistant. pic.twitter.com/sOEtghuUaz — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2026

The addition gives former linebackers coach Ernie Sims, who is serving as interim defensive coordinator for the Seminoles, another experienced resource as interim head coach Rick Stockstill leads the program.

Pasqualoni Expected to Join FSU as Defensive Analyst Next Week

Sep 28, 2013; Buffalo, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Paul Pasqualoni on the sideline during the game against the Buffalo Bulls at University of Buffalo Stadium. Buffalo beat Connecticut 41-12. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An experienced outside voice for a defensive staff that has already undergone significant changes could help as the Seminoles look to close out the season with a .500 record and reach a bowl game.

Florida State has been out of the postseason since 2023, after winning the ACC Championship and being snubbed from the College Football Playoffs. Their 63-3 loss to No. 3 Georgia ultimately marked a stark contrast to a winning culture and ultimately started the chain of falling dominoes, ending with Norvell’s firing in early November.

“Veteran defensive coach Paul Pasqualoni is set to join Florida State next week as an analyst to help the defensive staff,” Thamel reported.

Sims is preparing to call the defense against Boston College this weekend. Pasqualoni is expected to arrive afterward, giving the staff additional support heading into the final stretch of the season.

Decades of College and NFL Coaching Experience

Nov 09, 2012; East Hartford, CT, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Paul Pasqualoni takes the field for the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pasqualoni’s coaching career began in 1972 in Connecticut and has included head coaching positions, NFL coordinator roles, and extensive work developing players.

He coached at Syracuse from 1991 to 2004 and, over 14 seasons, he went 107-59-1, led the Orange to four Big East championships, and made nine bowl appearances. Pasqualoni also helped develop future NFL first-round picks Donovan McNabb, Dwight Freeney, and Keith Bulluck.

Pasqualoni also served as head coach at Western Connecticut State from 1982-86 and UConn from 2011-13. At the professional level, he served as defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins in 2008-09 and the Detroit Lions in 2018-19, and also held assistant coaching roles in Dallas, Chicago, and Houston.

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