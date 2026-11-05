FSU Football is Adding Former NFL Coach to Staff
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The Florida State Seminoles are expected to add decades of coaching experience to a defensive staff adjusting to a midseason leadership change that saw head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, and safeties coach dismissed.
Veteran coach Paul Pasqualoni, 77, is set to join FSU next week as an analyst to help the defensive staff, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The former Syracuse and UConn head coach also brings extensive NFL experience, with defensive coordinator stints at the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.
The addition gives former linebackers coach Ernie Sims, who is serving as interim defensive coordinator for the Seminoles, another experienced resource as interim head coach Rick Stockstill leads the program.
Pasqualoni Expected to Join FSU as Defensive Analyst Next Week
An experienced outside voice for a defensive staff that has already undergone significant changes could help as the Seminoles look to close out the season with a .500 record and reach a bowl game.
Florida State has been out of the postseason since 2023, after winning the ACC Championship and being snubbed from the College Football Playoffs. Their 63-3 loss to No. 3 Georgia ultimately marked a stark contrast to a winning culture and ultimately started the chain of falling dominoes, ending with Norvell’s firing in early November.
“Veteran defensive coach Paul Pasqualoni is set to join Florida State next week as an analyst to help the defensive staff,” Thamel reported.
Sims is preparing to call the defense against Boston College this weekend. Pasqualoni is expected to arrive afterward, giving the staff additional support heading into the final stretch of the season.
Decades of College and NFL Coaching Experience
Pasqualoni’s coaching career began in 1972 in Connecticut and has included head coaching positions, NFL coordinator roles, and extensive work developing players.
He coached at Syracuse from 1991 to 2004 and, over 14 seasons, he went 107-59-1, led the Orange to four Big East championships, and made nine bowl appearances. Pasqualoni also helped develop future NFL first-round picks Donovan McNabb, Dwight Freeney, and Keith Bulluck.
Pasqualoni also served as head coach at Western Connecticut State from 1982-86 and UConn from 2011-13. At the professional level, he served as defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins in 2008-09 and the Detroit Lions in 2018-19, and also held assistant coaching roles in Dallas, Chicago, and Houston.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III