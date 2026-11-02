FSU Football Makes More Staff Changes Following Mike Norvell's Dismissal

Florida State is going through a major transition after firing head coach Mike Norvell.

Obviously, the Seminoles are searching for the right voice to lead the program moving forward, but there are still four games remaining in the 2026 season.

Norvell won't be the only member of the staff who has coached their final game at Florida State. Defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Evan Cooper were also shown the door.

READ MORE: The CLIMB Concludes: FSU Football Fires Mike Norvell During 7th Season

That means the Seminoles are shifting around the remaining coaches to fill the open roles.

Four FSU Coaches Taking On Expanded Role After Staff Changes

Sep 9, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders head coach Rick Stockstill watches warm ups against the Missouri Tigers prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Florida State named Director of Scouting Rick Stockstill as interim head coach. Stockstill played quarterback under Bobby Bowden and has nearly two decades of head-coaching experience at Middle Tennessee State. He's worked for the Seminoles since 2024.

Wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. was already promoted to offensive coordinator after Gus Malzahn chose to retire. However, Harris Jr. hasn't been calling the plays, as those duties fell to Norvell. Florida State named Harris Jr. its primary play-caller on offense, so he'll have an opportunity to showcase himself this month.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebackers coach and FSU great, Ernie Sims, will be stepping in as interim defensive coordinator. Sims joined the Seminoles as assistant linebackers coach and defensive analyst in 2024. He took on linebacker duties earlier this year after John Papuchis departed for a job at Missouri. Sims will be FSU's play-caller on defense.

Sims also held the interim defensive coordinator title at USF in 2022.

With Florida State firing Cooper as well, longtime staffer Greg Moss will handle the safeties. Moss has been with the Seminoles since 2022, working as defensive analyst and senior defensive analyst, before taking on assistant defensive back coach duties earlier this year.

Before FSU, Moss coached at Charleston Southern, FIU, Miami Carol City High School, Nova High School, and Miramar High School.

FSU Football's Updated Coaching Staff For Final Four Games

Interim Head Coach: Rick Stockstill

OFFENSE:

Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach (Play-Caller): Tim Harris Jr.

Quarterbacks Coach: Austin Tucker

Running Backs Coach: Kam Martin

Tight Ends Coach: Chris Thomsen

Offensive Line Coach: Herb Hand

DEFENSE:

Interim Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach (Play-Caller): Ernie Sims

Defensive Line Coach: Terrance Knighton

EDGEs Coach/Pass-Rush Specialist: Nick Williams

Cornerbacks Coach: Blue Adams

Safeties Coach Greg Moss

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Special Teams Coordinator: Adam Scheier

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