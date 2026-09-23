FSU Football-Alabama Clash Draws Massive National Audience
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Florida State’s upset bid against No. 10 Alabama last weekend fell short on the field, but it attracted one of the largest television audiences of Week 3.
The Seminoles’ 50-36 loss on ABC averaged seven million viewers and peaked at eight million, according to figures released by ESPN. It was the most-watched afternoon game of Week 3 and ranked second among ESPN and ABC broadcasts for the weekend.
FSU-Alabama Takes Over Afternoon Window
Only one game on ESPN and ABC drew a larger audience on Saturday: No. 4 Ole Miss' 32-24 victory over No. 11 LSU, which featured 10.9 million viewers.
The Seminoles and Crimson Tide also drew more viewers than Duke-Texas A&M, Georgia-Arkansas, and North Carolina-Tennessee, which rounded out ESPN and ABC’s five most-watched games of the week.
Saturday’s broadcast peaked at eight million viewers as FSU attempted a repeat victory from a year ago.
The loss dropped Florida State to 1-2 and extended its road losing streak, but the television numbers illustrate the national interest surrounding a high-profile matchup between two prominent programs.
Despite the encouraging moments, Norvell was not interested in treating a competitive performance against a top-10 opponent as a moral victory.
“We’ve got to do a better job managing ourselves,” Norvell said. “In both, we had opportunities. Playing good people, they take advantage of the slightest of mistakes.”
FSU has now lost two consecutive games since opening the season with a victory. The Seminoles continue to attract national attention.
FSU will return to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday to face Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network.
Florida State Remains in the National Spotlight
Despite back-to-back losing seasons, Mike Norvell and the Seminoles remain as one of the country's most watched teams.
FSU’s 2025 victory over Alabama averaged 10.7 million viewers and became the most-watched Week 1 mid-afternoon game on record.
Later that season, six million viewers tuned in to Miami-FSU, making it the most-watched prime-time game of Week 6. The Seminoles also appeared in the most-watched cable game of the opening week this season, when their loss to SMU averaged 4.7 million viewers; their Week 0 matchup against New Mexico State averaged 1.96 million viewers, peaking at 2.4 million, per Nielsen Panel + Big Data, and was the most-watched game in CW history.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III