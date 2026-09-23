FSU Football-Alabama Clash Draws Massive National Audience

Florida State’s upset bid against No. 10 Alabama last weekend fell short on the field, but it attracted one of the largest television audiences of Week 3.

The Seminoles’ 50-36 loss on ABC averaged seven million viewers and peaked at eight million, according to figures released by ESPN. It was the most-watched afternoon game of Week 3 and ranked second among ESPN and ABC broadcasts for the weekend.

FSU-Alabama Takes Over Afternoon Window

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah (32) runs the ball at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida State 50-36. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Only one game on ESPN and ABC drew a larger audience on Saturday: No. 4 Ole Miss' 32-24 victory over No. 11 LSU, which featured 10.9 million viewers.

Week 3 belonged to @ESPNCFB 🏈



✅ Top 5 most-watched games

✅ Won every Saturday window

✅ @LSUfootball-@OleMissFB (10.9M viewers) topped all nets, outperforming the nearest competitor by 237%

✅ 66% of total viewing share pic.twitter.com/OjLG8DFUtK — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 22, 2026

The Seminoles and Crimson Tide also drew more viewers than Duke-Texas A&M, Georgia-Arkansas, and North Carolina-Tennessee, which rounded out ESPN and ABC’s five most-watched games of the week.

Saturday’s broadcast peaked at eight million viewers as FSU attempted a repeat victory from a year ago.

The loss dropped Florida State to 1-2 and extended its road losing streak, but the television numbers illustrate the national interest surrounding a high-profile matchup between two prominent programs.

Despite the encouraging moments, Norvell was not interested in treating a competitive performance against a top-10 opponent as a moral victory.

“We’ve got to do a better job managing ourselves,” Norvell said. “In both, we had opportunities. Playing good people, they take advantage of the slightest of mistakes.”

FSU has now lost two consecutive games since opening the season with a victory. The Seminoles continue to attract national attention.

FSU will return to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday to face Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network.

Florida State Remains in the National Spotlight

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite back-to-back losing seasons, Mike Norvell and the Seminoles remain as one of the country's most watched teams.

FSU’s 2025 victory over Alabama averaged 10.7 million viewers and became the most-watched Week 1 mid-afternoon game on record.

Later that season, six million viewers tuned in to Miami-FSU, making it the most-watched prime-time game of Week 6. The Seminoles also appeared in the most-watched cable game of the opening week this season, when their loss to SMU averaged 4.7 million viewers; their Week 0 matchup against New Mexico State averaged 1.96 million viewers, peaking at 2.4 million, per Nielsen Panel + Big Data, and was the most-watched game in CW history.

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