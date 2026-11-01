FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

The Florida State Seminoles continue to battle for bowl eligibility with their third straight loss; this time, another at home to the Clemson Tigers. The 36-24 loss gave the Tigers five straight wins at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU moved to 3-5 (1-4 ACC) and fell to one of the conference's worst offenses. Quarterback Ashton Daniels gave the Tigers every opportunity they needed to build a lead and never look back.

The Good: Micahi Danzy

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (8) catches a touchdown past Clemson Tigers cornerback Donovan Starr (0) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Micahi Danzy scored the Seminoles' first points of the game and finished with 108 yards on 4 receptions and one score. Florida State's run game, however, only managed to barely break 60.

Florida State's offense as a whole did not play anywhere near a productive football game.

The Bad: Not Playing Complementary Football

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Christian Bentancur (87) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither offense found a footing in the first half. Both teams started with consecutive three-and-outs, and FSU quarterback Ashton Daniels looked off. Florida State tried to establish the run early to no avail, and a questionable punting game for the Seminoles gave the Tigers their first points early.

Early on, the defense couldn't seem to tackle, and Florida State gave CU quarterback Tait Reynolds his second passing touchdown of the season. Later on in the bout, he would get his third on a four-yard pass to tight end Olsen Pat-Henry.

The Tigers were 1-for-7 on third down in the first half but couldn't turn red-zone trips into touchdowns as both teams found a rhythm and the game progressed. Florida State failed to convert any third downs through two quarters, going 0-5.

FSU struggled to contain Clemson's offense, allowing 189 yards through the air and 167 rushing.

It is also safe to say that Florida State's punting unit was abysmal in the matchup.

The Ugly: Turnovers

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks to pass during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniels moved to 11 interceptions for the season, bringing him to about 1 interception per 13 completions.

Florida State's first seven drives through two quarters were punt, punt, punt, touchdown, field goal, followed by two interceptions. Clemson scored on every turnover but the last in the victory.

While Clemson's offense gave the Seminoles a "death by field goal" treatment, those turnovers were costly and let the Tigers control the clock. Clemson held the ball for over 30 minutes, and FSU's offense couldn't put together productive drives.

Another costly fumble in the third quarter by Daniels in the third quarter stalled any hope of another FSU score.

Florida State's run game struggled without Ousmane Kromah and Sam Singleton, Jr., leaving Daniels and Quintrevion Wisern to shoulder the load.

The Seminoles are set to face Boston College on the road in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, with kickoff time at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 7.

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