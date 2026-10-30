NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers

The Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 1-3 ACC) are back in action against the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 2-2 ACC) following their final BYE week of the 2026 season.

It's been a disappointing campaign for two of the programs that used to rule the ACC.

READ MORE: FSU Football Freshman WR Expected to Make Debut Against Clemson

A once illustrious rivalry, the sliding Seminoles and terrifying Tigers make this Saturday night meeting mostly an afterthought.

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles look to snap their seven-game losing streak to primary rivals.

Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates with Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5), offensive line Paul Bowling (51) and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs (15) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State needs to win three of its final five games to make the postseason, starting with Clemson, since that's apparently the benchmark for the administration. Stop holding your breath, it's grown pretty clear that FSU is doing everything it can to keep Mike Norvell for the 2027 season.

If the Seminoles win on Saturday night, we might get another tone deaf statement about how this program is showing progress. Somehow, the powers that be can't remember what happened in 2020, 2021, 2024, and 2025. That's all out the window, even though it's Norvell's seventh season and he's missed a bowl game in four separate years.

Clemson is simply dreadful on offense. Somehow, DJ Uiagalelei would be an upgrade over Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina, which is saying something. The two have combined for two touchdown passes in seven games, ranking dead last in the FBS.

The Tigers' defense and special teams units have actually outscored the offense. That seems like it should be a fake stat, but it isn't.

As dysfunctional and inconsistent that Florida State can be, Clemson is somehow worse. I'll take the Seminoles in what should be a house of horrors on Halloween.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 4-3

Seminoles 24, Tigers 20

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

To me, this game comes down to Ashton Daniels and using his legs, since the Seminoles lost their best player on offense, Ousmane Kromah. I picture this game being similar to FSU-Virginia regarding defensive line play against the Tigers' poor offensive line. Guys SHOULD be able to get home throughout the evening.

While I don't trust Tony White's defense whatsoever, I think Clemson's offense is also a brutal watch. I just don't think Dabo Swinney will be able to keep up with the points in this one.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 5-2

Seminoles 28, Tigers 21

Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)

Halloween is upon us, yet there will be nothing scarier than watching Clemson’s offense and Florida State’s defense on the field at the same time.

You could convince me of this game going a lot of ways. Florida State realistically should win the game because Clemson’s offense is in fact that bad, but I feel weird about Mike Norvell actually being able to beat Clemson. He’s only done it once.

Maybe the terrible statement from the president earlier in the week lights a fire. Maybe Dabo Swinney remembers what offense in the 2020s looks like. Maybe I’ll be asleep by halftime. A lot of things can happen.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 6-1

Tigers 21, Seminoles 20

Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)

I honestly feel better about this matchup than I did in preseason.

Clemson’s offense has been abysmal, and FSU had a full bye week to plan for the Tigers' visit to Tallahassee. FSU is favored for the third time this season, and if they can replicate even a fraction of what they showed against Miami, they’ll likely come out on top.

Still, Florida State in 2026 has struggled when adversity strikes, and if they fall back into a bad rhythm, the 4th quarter could get uncomfortable.

I don’t expect Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds to suddenly turn it on, but the Tigers’ defense has kept them in games. Their special teams have accounted for 78 points through field goals, extra points, and two return touchdowns, compared with just 72 from the offense (which is a bad sign).

The Seminoles need to protect Ashton Daniels and avoid giving the Tigers short fields through turnovers. FSU’s defense still gives me pause, but with an extra week to prepare and the game at Doak Campbell Stadium, I think the Seminoles will generate enough offense to reach .500 for the season.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 6-1

Seminoles 31, Tigers 24

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

Ten years ago, a primetime matchup between Clemson and Florida State would have commanded the attention of the college football landscape at large. Throughout the 2010s, these two titans of the Atlantic Coast Conference squared off in a divisional rivalry that regularly determined who would compete for, and often claim, the conference championship.

National championship implications were practically an expectation, and the annual chess matches between coaching staffs became a defining feature of the sport. Today, however, it's difficult to comprehend just how important a matchup between the Tigers and the Seminoles was.

Once a rivalry that helped shape the national championship and playoff picture, Clemson and Florida State now find themselves competing in a game that serves as a sobering reminder of just how far both programs have fallen.

I'm sure my colleagues have already broken down the numbers on both sides of the ball. How Clemson's offense has struggled to put points on the board, while Florida State's defense has had little trouble surrendering them. How Clemson faces uncertainty at quarterback, while Florida State's injury-riddled running back room is similarly searching for answers.

For all intents and purposes, these are two evenly matched football teams, and Saturday's contest has all the makings of a close game. Yet, beneath the statistics, personnel questions, and matchup analyses lies a much more intriguing question: Who cares?

When I first arrived on Florida State's campus as a student in 2016, Clemson-FSU was a matchup that students wouldn't dream of missing, regardless of the circumstances. In fact, that 2016 contest inside Doak Campbell Stadium remains one of the loudest atmospheres I've ever experienced in person, with a legacy performance from Dalvin Cook ultimately spoiled by yet another controversial call from the officials.

Despite the loss, it was a quintessential college football Saturday. There were no gimmicks, no smoke and mirrors, no flashing lights. Just pure, hard-nosed football between two programs on a collision course toward the College Football Playoff.

On Saturday, the Florida State Athletic Department will roll out "Operation Garnet Storm," an initiative featuring a litany of enhanced gameday elements, some of which are long overdue, in an admirable effort to re-energize a fanbase in a state of limbo. Yet, for all its intended spectacle, the initiative is also a reflection of the current state of this once-storied conference rivalry, with both programs now far removed from the national championship picture.

Most predictions lean in favor of the 'Noles on home turf, and a win over Clemson is nothing to scoff at regardless of the context. But admittedly, I'm finding it personally difficult to muster the same enthusiasm for a matchup that once needed no introduction, no manufactured excitement, and certainly no additional incentive to fill the stands.

Perhaps that's simply the unfortunate reality of watching two programs that once competed for national championships now struggle to find their footing in an increasingly unfamiliar college football landscape.

This game is all but a toss-up, and I'm inclined to give the edge to the Seminoles in front of their home crowd. Hopefully, a victory over Clemson can provide some semblance of a spark for Mike Norvell's squad as they look to string together wins against a relatively favorable schedule down the back half of the season and secure bowl eligibility for the first time in three seasons.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 6-1

Seminoles 31, Tigers 27

CONSENSUS: Florida State (4-1)

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