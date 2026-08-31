FSU DC Names One Concerning Issue From Season Opener

Florida State’s defense left Saturday’s season opener with plenty of positives, but there were a few glaring issues that FSU cannot afford as the Seminoles enter the first part of a grueling schedule.

Even after a 34-17 win over the Aggies, defensive coordinator Tony White said the Seminoles’ biggest problems against New Mexico State stemmed from communication issues in which the secondary failed to stay on the same page.

Communication Troubles FSU Secondary

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'bril Rawls (6) and Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ashlynd Barker (7) wag their fingers after [reventing a pass from being completed. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The mistakes were particularly glaring because they weren’t simply instances of New Mexico State receivers winning one-on-one matchups.

"Anytime that it’s miscommunication, it’s us,” White said after Monday's practice. “The first thing coach wrote down, the first thing he wanted to make sure that we all emphasized the month leading up, was communication.”

FSU was able to hold NMSU to 47 yards but gave up 272 passing yards and allowed a 58% third-down conversion rate.

White said one of the Aggies’ touchdown passes came after a communication breakdown in the middle of the field, while another stemmed from a young defensive back not recognizing how the Seminoles wanted to handle an empty formation.

“You get under the lights, and there’s, you know, 80-plus thousand; they’re screaming,” White continued. “You got to think and process in the blink of an eye.”

Florida State Will Have Little Time To Fix Mistakes Before ACC Opener

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) and New Mexico State Aggies running back TJ Washington Jr. (0) eye the ball as it soars through the air. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State will have little time to correct those breakdowns before hosting No. 19 SMU on Labor Day.

White said head coach Rhett Lashlee’s offense will come with tempo, difficult formations, and the ability to create favorable matchups.

“They’re warp speed at times. They know how to go warp speed,” White continued. “A lot of times, it seems like they know what you’re in defensively. So, they happen to just call a really, really good play.”

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings is in his fifth season at the collegiate level. He passed for 3,641 yards and 26 touchdowns last season after leading the Mustangs to the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff in 2024.

“Jennings can make all the throws, and he’s mobile as heck and smart,” White said. “He knows where to go with the football. And then, when in doubt, you can see the trust he has in his players... The most important guy with the ball in his hands; he’s a vet. He knows what to do, and he’s elite. So, it’s going to be a tall task.”

Florida State will face Jennings and SMU at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 7, inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

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