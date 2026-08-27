FSU Football's Rare Partnership With Miami Brings In More Money

With just days remaining before Florida State opens its 2026 season against New Mexico State, the Seminoles are adding a new look to their home field.

Florida State Athletics announced Thursday that it has entered a multiyear partnership with Progressive Insurance, making the company the presenting sponsor of the Seminoles’ rivalry with Miami.

As part of the agreement, Progressive logos will appear on the playing surface at every FSU home game beginning this season.

Progressive Takes Center Stage in Classic Rivalry

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) celebrates a touchdown score against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Florida State and Miami rivalry dates back to 1951, with the Hurricanes defeating the Seminoles 35-13.

The annual matchup developed into one of college football’s most recognizable rivalries, and beginning this season, Progressive will attach its name to the series while maintaining a visible presence with both programs beyond rivalry weekend.

In addition to becoming the rivalry’s presenting sponsor, Progressive will receive in-stadium signage, custom rivalry content and field logos at every Florida State and Miami home game.

“Progressive’s commitment to Florida State Athletics and its presence on the field throughout the season reflects the strength and reach of this partnership,” Florida State vice president and director of athletics Michael Alford said. “The Florida State-Miami rivalry is one of the most storied and passionate matchups in college football, and we’re excited to work with Progressive to elevate the experience surrounding this game while engaging Seminole fans all season long.”

FSU’s Latest Deal Reflects College Football’s Changing Landscape

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles fans before the start of the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Florida State’s latest agreement stops short of placing a sponsor on its football uniforms, although college athletics appears to be heading in that direction.

FSU is trying to remain competitive in a new era in which financial resources influence nearly every aspect of building a program.

The financial terms were not included in Florida State's official press release, but the multiyear agreement creates another revenue opportunity as schools search for new ways to cover the rising cost of competing at the highest level.

The partnership was facilitated by Legends Global in collaboration with Florida State Athletics and Miami’s athletics partnership team.

Progressive media business leader Sean Freeman said the company views the sponsorship as an opportunity to support the traditions and communities surrounding both programs.

“Rivalries are one of the many things that make college football what it is," Freeman said.

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