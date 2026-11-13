FSU Football's Final Injury Updates Before Pitt Panthers Game

Only around two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles and the Pittsburgh Panthers face off in Acrisure Stadium.

The Seminoles are 1-12 on the road since the beginning of the 2024 season. However, that lone victory came just last weekend when Florida State took down Boston College in interim head coach Rick Stockstill's debut.

FSU needs to win two of its final three games to return to the postseason for the first time in three years.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Pittsburgh Panthers

Florida State and Pittsburgh will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-Boston College?

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) after a big run in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State previously ruled out RB Ousmane Kromah, RB Samuel Singleton Jr., RB Quintrevion Wisner, WR Duce Robinson, OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner, DL Kevin Wynn, DL Deante McCray, LB Izayia Williams, LB Daylen Green, LB Noah LaVallee, DB Quindarrius Jones, DB Karson Hobbs, and DB Jamari Howard.

Kromah, Robinson, Williams, Green, and Hobbs are out for the season.

Throughout the week, Pittsburgh announced that QB Mason Heintschel, TE Elijah Lagg, TE Max Hunt, WR Tyreek Robinson, WR Rodney Dunbar, LB Cameron Lindsey, DB Allen Bryant, and DB Isaac Patterson would miss the game.

The total number of missing players is up to 22 before the game, with 13 Seminoles and nine Panthers out.

Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-Pitt

Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) looks to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State listed kicker Conor McAneney as a game-time decision. McAneney has missed the last two games.

Last night, the Seminoles deemed Blake Nichelson, linebacker Caleb LaVallee, and safety K.J. Kirkland as available. This is Nichelson's first appearance since Week 0.

Uncertainty still remains on the opposite sideline. Pittsburgh quarterback Holden Geriner appeared as questionable on the Thursday report. Gernier is one of five Panthers who are game-time decisions on Friday night.

If Geriner can't play, Pittsburgh will likely be relying on true freshman quarterback Corey Dailey. In four appearances, Daley has completed 17/35 passes for 316 yards with 3 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, while rushing 4 times for 9 yards.

The Panthers also ruled out starting defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons, who has totaled 24 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks this season.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— RB Quintrevion Wisner

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner

— DL Kevin Wynn

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— DL Deante McCray

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Jamari Howard

GAME-TIME DECISION:

— K Conor McAneney

Pittsburgh Panthers:

OUT:

— QB Mason Heintschel

— TE Elijah Lagg

— TE Max Hunt

— WR Tyreek Robinson

— WR Rodney Dunbar

— DL Sean FitzSimmons (downgraded from questionable)

— LB Cameron Lindsey

— DB Allen Bryant

— DB Isaac Patterson

GAME-TIME DECISION:

— QB Holden Geriner (not on previous reports)

— RB Ja'Kyrian Turner

— DL Eliyt Naime

— LB DeMarco Ward

— DB Shawn Lee Jr.

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