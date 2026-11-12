NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Pittsburgh Panthers

The Florida State Seminoles (4-5, 2-4 ACC) will play their second consecutive road game on Friday evening, taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3, 3-3 ACC).

Florida State is on a short week, while the Panthers are taking the field for the first time since Halloween. That should be an advantage for Pittsburgh, which will take whatever it can get, with starting quarterback Mason Heintschel sidelined for the remainder of the season.

READ MORE: True Freshman FSU RB Just Received a Huge Opportunity Against Pittsburgh

The Seminoles need to win two of their final three games to make a bowl game. If they fall to Pittsburgh, they'll be on the brink of postseason elimination.

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles look to win their second straight game.

Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)

Credit to Florida State for a gritty effort in a comeback victory against Boston College on the road last weekend. The Seminoles could've mailed it in after an ugly start but kept fighting and found a way to end one of the more embarrassing losing streaks in program history.

I truly believe Rick Stockstill was the right person to name interim head coach. You can tell how much he loves Florida State and Bobby Bowden. He clearly wants to do right by the program and has made it a point to let the current Seminoles know this isn't just about them, it's about everyone who has walked in their shoes previously.

There was a different edge last Saturday. I think Stockstill's message has been well received by the players, and they are confident in Tim Harris Jr. and Ernie Sims.

Though it's a short week and injuries are piling up, Pittsburgh is a much different team than it was before Mason Heintschel went down. The defense is still legit but the offense has had some issues.

Florida State finds a way to win another road game. It won't be pretty, but a win is a win after these last three years.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 5-4

Seminoles 24, Panthers 22

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

With Tre Wisner being out, I think the better back is true freshman Amari Thomas. Depth-wise, it hurts, certainly, but Thomas showed serious promise. It’s not going to be easy going against the No. 2 rushing defense in the country, though. Get ready for a lot of Ashton Daniels on the ground and intermediate passes to try and open up the run game.

On the other side, linebackers will have to step up to fill gaps in run game defense against Pittsburgh with the loss of Kevin Wynn, who was your biggest-sized defensive lineman and best in defense against the run.

I am going with my gut that the Seminoles lose on the road after snapping that disgusting 1,078 day streak last weekend, but keep it close. (I’m also doing this because last week I predicted FSU to lose to Boston College and they proved me wrong so trying to keep that going and hopefully they can proves us wrong again!)

2026 Season Prediction Record: 5-4

Panthers 28, Seminoles 21

Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)

Florida State is down its top three running backs, top wide receiver, starting center, best (and arguably only good) defensive lineman, and a starting cornerback while being on a massive rest disadvantage

They had to play at BC last Saturday, fly back to Tallahassee, then fly to Pittsburgh on a short week. Meanwhile, Pitt hasn’t played since Halloween, getting a bye week to generate a game plan for their backup QB.

Just think that favors Pitt, even if their passing attack has been real hit or miss since Mason Heintschel went down. Friday games are already wacky enough.

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2026 Season Prediction Record: 8-1

Panthers 24, Seminoles 17

Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)

Can FSU continue its road momentum heading into Week 11?

The Seminoles will have freshman RB Amari Thomas in his first start on the road against a very talented Pitt run defense.

Pittsburgh isn't heavily favored, but still holds the home-field advantage, and the Seminoles haven't had much luck away from home.

Ashton Daniels gives FSU a chance to steal this, but Florida State loses this one in a close matchup. I'm giving Pitt the edge on the ground.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 6-3

Panthers 31, Seminoles 24

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

"We always dance when we win," said FSU interim head coach Rick Stockstill last Saturday, and there sure was a fine bit of dancing on the way out of Chestnut Hill. The Seminoles snapped a streak of 1,078 days without a road victory in their first game without Mike Norvell at the helm.

Sure, it wasn't the prettiest performance, nor was it particularly stress-free, but it was a victory nonetheless, and the 'Noles can now officially turn the page. They'll have to do so quickly, however, as Stockstill and the Seminoles face a short week of preparation before traveling to Pittsburgh on Friday night.

With the proverbial monkey finally off their backs, the 'Noles have shown that they are capable of winning on the road once more. They'll look to make it consecutive victories away from home come Friday, but they'll do so as underdogs against a Pitt program that has quietly put together a 6-3 record.

The Panthers' offense is nothing to scoff at, either. Pitt boasts one of the nation's top 30 passing attacks in terms of yards per game (278.4), and Pat Narduzzi's squad is averaging a respectable 31.9 points per contest. Interim defensive coordinator Ernie Sims will certainly have his hands full.

After surrendering 24 points to an inconsistent Boston College offense that managed just two points the week prior, Florida State's defense will need to find some answers, and fast.

On the other side of the ball, FSU's offense has found a spark in wide receivers Jasen Lopez and Micahi Danzy in the absence of Duce Robinson. The rushing attack has served the Seminoles well, but injuries have left the running back room with just one healthy option in Amari Thomas.

The young back was instrumental in last week's victory over the Eagles, contributing 98 rushing yards and two scores to boot. FSU will likely need another strong performance from Thomas if it hopes to avoid becoming one-dimensional offensively, particularly with quarterback Ashton Daniels continuing to struggle with turnovers through the air.

In all, I believe Florida State is capable of winning this game. However, the ever-growing list of injuries has left the Seminoles with more questions than answers, and a cold, potentially rainy night in Pittsburgh isn't likely to help their cause. Under Stockstill and Sims, I expect FSU to take the field with a renewed sense of confidence and passion.

We'll likely see inconsistent play, stalled drives, and the usual assortment of mistakes from the 'Noles, but against all logic, something makes me feel like they'll be able to overcome those obstacles (most of them self-inflicted) and sneak out of Pittsburgh with a victory.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 6-3

Seminoles 27, Panthers 24

CONSENSUS: Pittsburgh (3-2)

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