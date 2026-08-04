FSU Football Impressed By Ashton Daniels' Preseason Growth

The Florida State Seminoles handed the keys of Mike Norvell's offense over to transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels. With the starting job now in question, the Seminoles are focused on empowering Daniels this preseason.

Daniels is learning his third offense in three years. That sounds difficult, but he's gotten down two schemes in the past, and is operating FSU's offense at a high-level.

READ MORE: FSU Football All-American Called Future First-Round NFL Draft Pick By Teammate

Defenders have gone out of their way to mention Daniels this preseason. Though he brings an inconsistent resume to Florida State, the Seminoles feel like they can get him to play his best.

It certainly helps with the work Daniels has put in off the field, and now he's ascending in fall camp.

Florida State Impressed With Daniels' Growth From Arrival To Preseason

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker has been front and center since Daniels arrived in Tallahassee.

With Tucker moving to a new role and Daniels transitioning to a different school, they both had something in common.

Tucker believes Daniels' commitment over the summer has given him momentum to work with during the preseason.

"I've seen growth in Ashton's game even from practice one to finishing up today in practice five," Tucker said. "It's really encouraging. Obviously coming off the spring, we sat down and talked through some things of improvement, strengths in his game, things to work on in the summer."

"He's definitely put in the work this summer, so it's good to see a lot of those things showing up already early in camp," Tucker added.

Spring provided Daniels with an introduction to Florida State and the playmakers at his disposal.

Over the last few months, he's furthered his connection with the offense, and the entire team. Not only is he expected to run the show, Daniels has also taken on a leadership role as well.

The chemistry and timing are showing up, leading to big plays in practice.

"If you think about it, when he got here in January and leading up to spring, obviously had some time to get some time together, and then you go through spring, and obviously that kind of gets up on you quick," Tucker said. "Those practices were great, but then you get the summer, and there's a lot more time for those guys to do a lot of stuff on their own."

"Going from January to where we're at right now, you can really see the growth in their timing," Tucker continued. "We're blessed to have a very talented receiver room, great tight ends, and backs that can do stuff out of the backfield. You can see the work that these guys put in over the summer."

Sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah chimed in regarding his confidence in Daniels.

"That boy special. When he's in his mode, he's different," Kromah said. "He's fluid, he's play natural, he makes things happen. I feel like he's going to have a great impact on us this year, for real."

Florida State scrimmages for the first time this preseason on Tuesday evening.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.