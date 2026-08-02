FSU Football All-American Called Future First-Round NFL Draft Pick By Teammate

The Florida State Seminoles brought in multiple transfers to shore up the offensive line, including former Purdue and Auburn center Bradyn Welch-Joiner.

Welch-Joiner swiftly learned that there's legitimate competition for him to face each practice, something he started getting used to in the spring. The battles have only continued into the preseason.

READ MORE: What We Saw During FSU Football's Fall Camp Practice

Welch-Joiner has his work cut out for himself every day, and that brings the best out of him. So far, it's Mandrell Desir who is among the toughest competitors in front of him, and Welch-Joiner had high praise for the rising sophomore.

FSU Center Bradyn Welch-Joiner Sees Mandrell Desir As Future NFL First-Rounder

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desir exceeded expectations as a true freshman. Coming into Florida State as a three-star recruit, he quickly proved himself as an important player on defense.

In 12 games, Desir totaled 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection. He was honored as a Freshman All-American by multiple services, was an All-ACC honorable mention, and finished as the runner-up for the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Desir looks ready to build on that this season, bulking up to 270 pounds. Welch-Joiner agrees, as he sees Desir as a future NFL Draft pick, a first-rounder, to be exact.

"Our d-line has no drop-off. All our guys in the interior are twitchy and fast and strong," Welch-Joiner said. "I feel like Mandrell is going to be a first-round draft pick, no-brainer. I feel like he's a guy that gives us a lot of work, and we're not going to see a guy like him in the season, I bet you that."

That's high praise from Welch-Joiner, especially for the veteran offensive lineman to state that Desir is better than any defensive lineman on the schedule.

While Welch-Joiner is singing Desir's tune now, that'll change once the two are back on the practice field.

"He knows we're going to work. Me and Mandrell, we play with each other all the time because we're both competitors and both good players," Welch-Joiner said. "I feel like he brings the energy, and I bring the energy on offense.



"We just bad-talk each other all the time, talk stuff to each other," Welch-Joiner added. "Just being around him, he embraces competition, so I feel like that makes me want to compete more."

Leadership Evident Across Florida State's Roster

Welch-Joiner has developed a solid bond with starting quarterback Ashton Daniels. He feels that both are on the same page at this point of camp.

"He means a lot... I know how much of a leader he is. Just being able to be around that guy, he helps the offense, he brings the offense up, he brings the energy," Welch-Joiner said. "He's a guy you can rely on to make the calls. Me and him are gelling real well, we talk a lot. Before the play, we talk and I tell him what to look for and what not to look for so we're just on the same page."

Though he's going into his first season at Florida State, Welch-Joiner is among the players stepping into leadership roles.

The Seminoles have grown close enough that they are able to critique one another without causing a scene. That type of attitude will help everyone come together when things get tough.

"That was a big thing for me coming in," Welch-Joiner said. "They poured leadership into me, and I told them how to be respectful at first. I feel like everyone in the locker room has been respected since spring. Everybody knows if we're calling them up, we're calling up for a good reason, not a bad reason.

"We're all brothers in one room. I feel like we're gelling together," Welch-Joiner continued. "I know everybody is on each other. I tell people, 'hold me accountable'. Even though I'm a leader, hold me accountable some days. If I'm not doing the right thing, you tell me, and they're going to tell me."

Florida State practices for the fourth time this preseason on Sunday.

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