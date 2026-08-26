FSU vs. New Mexico State: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream & Time

The 2026 football season starts in Tallahassee, Florida, this upcoming Saturday, when the Florida State Seminoles host the New Mexico State Aggies for a Week 0 matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

It will be the first look at head coach Mike Norvell's 2026 squad as the 'Noles attempt to rebound from last year's 5-7 campaign.

The Seminoles will be replacing starters at several positions, including all five spots along the offensive line, but the roster is not starting from scratch. Duce Robinson, Ousmane Kromah, Micahi Danzy, and Sam Singleton Jr. give the offense proven playmakers, while Mandrell Desir, Ja’Bril Rawls, and Daniel Lyons headline the returning production on defense.

New Mexico State will be led by senior Tory Gethers and fifth-year senior Sone Aupiu. Aupiu, a three-year starter and member of the 2026 Conference USA Preseason Watch List, recorded 68 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and two forced fumbles last season.

However, the Aggies struggled to keep teams out of their territory last season, allowing 401.8 total yards and 165 rushing yards per game, both of which will be tested by the FSU offense.

The Seminoles are more than four-touchdown favorites in the matchup.

Ashton Daniels Leads The Florida State Offense

Ashton Daniels - Instagram.com

Daniels emerged from a preseason competition with sophomore Kevin Sperry and JUCO transfer Malachi Marshall to earn the starting job. The former Stanford and Auburn quarterback brings 37 games of experience and a dual-threat skill set to a position that has lacked continuity since Jordan Travis’ departure.

A Pair of Talented Seminole Receivers

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown during the first half against the East Texas A&M at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Duce Robinson has gotten much of the preseason hype entering 2026 after earning first-team All-ACC honors and third-team All-American honors in 2025, catching 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns.

He's appeared on seven preseason award watchlists, including the Biletnikoff, in which he finished as a finalist last season.

Micahi Danzy is coming off a breakout campaign. He led the country with six plays of at least 50 yards, accumulating 787 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage in 2025.

The two should complement a powerful backfield, with Kromah and Wisner expected to carry the workload behind a rebuilt offensive line.

Here is how to watch:

Current Records: New Mexico State (0-0, 0-0 CUSA) at Florida State (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)

TV/Streaming: The CW/ESPN Unlimited

Commentators: Play-by-play: Thom Brennaman; analyst: Jason Cabinda; sideline reporter: Wes Bryant

Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 84

Spread: FSU -30.5 (-113), NM State +30.5 (-104)

Over/Under: Over 53.5 (-104), Under 53.5 (-104)

Moneyline: FSU (-4900), New Mexico State (+3233)

Series History: Florida State leads the series against the Aggies 1-0, with their last meeting resulting in a 36-0 victory in 1964.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Odds provided by DraftKings.com.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.