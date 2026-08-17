Mike Norvell Just Put The Country On Notice About FSU Star Duce Robinson

Duce Robinson established himself as one of the ACC’s premier receivers during his first season at Florida State, but the rising senior is poised to fully tap into his potential.

After recording 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, Robinson entered the offseason with his mind set on becoming a more complete receiver.

The Seminoles are less than two weeks away from opening the season against New Mexico State, and head coach Mike Norvell believes that work has already produced results.

Robinson Has Taken His Game To Another Level

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown during the first half against the East Texas A&M at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After opting out of the NFL Draft last season, Robinson returned to Tallahassee, Florida, set on becoming a more complete receiver.

After watching that development throughout the offseason and into fall camp, Norvell believes the senior has already broken past the level he achieved during his All-ACC season.

“I met with him there last week, and I told him, watching him, he’s a better receiver right now than he was at any point last year,” Norvell said after Monday's practice. “Now it’s just continuing to grow, develop, and make sure there’s consistency in all of it, regardless of what shows up... The fact that he has confidence in what he’s doing, but also an understanding of how to do it and the variations of things that he can utilize, I just think it’s really big for his game.”

Moving Robinson Throughout The Formation

Duce Robinson - Instagram.com

With multiple standouts in the wide receiver room, Robinson's continued development has given FSU more flexibility in how it utilizes its top offensive weapon.

Norvell said the Seminoles are no longer limited to lining him up in one area of the field, allowing them to create favorable matchups and make it more difficult for opposing defenses to account for him.

"Today, just as a whole, I think you saw Duce line up in almost every spot that we have across the offensive formations,” Norvell continued. “If you just play one spot, if you just line up in one place, there are a lot of good defenses that can take away one player. But if you’re able to move them and keep them off balance with what to expect, it makes them at least work.”

Robinson demonstrated his ability to make defenses miss on the perimeter last season, producing five games with at least 120 receiving yards.

An expanded and polished role across the formation could create more opportunites while preventing opposing defenses from constantly matching him with the same coverages.

Despite Robinson being a matchup nightmare at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, defenses will undoubtedly devote attention to slowing him down, and FSU has several other players on the roster who will likely benefit from the added attention.

Norvell highlighted Micahi Danzy, who produced multiple big plays during Monday’s practice, and highlighted the versatility of Jasen Lopez, Jayvan Boggs, Tae’Shawn Gelsey.

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