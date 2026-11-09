FSU Football RB Amari Thomas Emerges As Unlikely Hero In Road Win Over Boston College

Amari Thomas entered Saturday still searching for his first college touchdown. He left Chestnut Hill with two, including the score that helped Florida State finally end its 12-game road drought.

The true freshman rushed for a career-high 98 yards on 19 carries in FSU's 31-24 victory over Boston College, delivering a massive performance in interim head coach Rick Stockstill’s debut.

With the game tied in the fourth quarter, Thomas capped a 90-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run on his second trip to the end zone, which would ultimately end any chances of the War Eagles mounting a comeback.

Making the Most of an Opportunity

Amari Thomas - Instagram.com

Thomas sparked Florida State while trailing 17-7 in the first half. He broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run, the first of his college career, before sealing the deal later in the fourth quarter.

“Honestly, my emotions are everywhere. You know, the games have ups and downs. It's football," Thomas said after the game. "It's part of it, but I thank God for everything I do. So, I'm just proud of myself and proud of my team that we got to win.”

Thomas helped Florida State finish a game that many FSU fans believed would end in yet another loss, continuing the Seminoles' losing streak over the past three years.

"No need to beat ourselves up about what's going on," The Marianna, Florida, native continued. "Like, we've got to execute. We've got to get this win, and we've got to move on from it. So let's go.”

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FSU moved on from head coach Mike Norvell earlier in the week, which caused a rift in the historic program and added uncertainty about whether the team would finish strong.

Florida State's Depleted Running Back Room

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) runs against Central Arkansas Bears linebacker Ashtyn Williams (34) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas saw the field sparingly up until Saturday night. The former three-star prospect only had four attempts for 12 yards before his breakout performance in Boston.

He was forced into a bigger role with starting running backs Ousmane Kromah and Sam Singleton Jr. out for the season, and Quintrevion Wisner being limited for the matchup.

“We got to go get it. No need to stay on what we did today. Thomas said about the remainder of the season, "So, what's next? Like, next opponent, let's get it."

The performance gave Florida State something to build on in an already depleted running back room.

With bowl hopes still alive, FSU is set to face another road challenge against Pitt on November 13, with kickoff expected for 7:00 p.m.

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