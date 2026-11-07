FSU Football at Boston College: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

The Florida State Seminoles (4-5, 2-4 ACC) traveled to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College (4-5, 2-4 ACC) Eagles as both teams fought for bowl eligibility.

FSU broke its road drought with a victory, a 12-game streak the Seminoles will be happy to end. Florida State defeated the Eagles 31-24, ending in tears for interim head coach Rick Stockstill.

In an interesting game, a Florida State quarterback, running back, and kicker all scored in the victory.

Multiple freshmen stood out, and the Seminoles did what they needed to do on the road to come home with a win.

The Good: FSU Skill Positions

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jasen Lopez (7) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Jasen Lopez's 40-yard punt return set up Florida State's first points of the game. Unfortunately, Boston College's punter tackled him, but it put the Seminoles in position to end the first quarter.

Later on in the bout, a 30-yard reception from Lopez helped put the Seminoles in scoring position. Florida State was able to tie the game at 24-24 early on in the fourth.

Lopez finished with 4 catches for 54 yards but came up in key moments in the game, giving the Seminoles favorable field position.

Running back Amari Thomas helped close the gap in Boston College's 17-10 lead late in the first half with a 20-yard touchdown run, his first career touchdown. Later in the fourth, he accounted for his second career touchdown.

Thomas took over as primary back late in the game for Quintrevion Wisner and made the most of his opportunities and led the team on the ground with 84 yards.

Junior wideout Michai Danzy definitely impacted the game. He was integral to nearly every Florida State score and finished first on the team in both receiving yards and receptions.

And then there was this:

On fourth down and goal, trailing the Eagles, interim head coach Rick Stockstill dug into his Bobby Bowden roots and called a fake field goal on the one-yard line. Kicker Gabe Panikowski took the snap and rushed in for a score, giving FSU its first lead of the game.

The Bad: Penalties

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) throws a pass against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering today, Boston College had 66 penalties for 564 yards through eight games while averaging 8.25 penalties and 70.5 penalty yards per game.

All in all, they weren't as bad in the laundry room against FSU; however, two massive plays in the first half were called back on Boston College, which would've either ended in a touchdown drive or a field goal.

BC committed six penalties for 45 yards.

Florida State also took a few costly penalties, one of which could've potentially negated regaining the lead. Tight end Desirrio Riles made a costly hands-to-the-face mistake inside Boston College's red zone.

FSU committed around the same number of penalties for 68 yards.

However, it leads to the next point.

The Ugly: Not Getting Off the Field

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Bo MacCormack III (24) fights his way into the end zone for a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston College entered today’s game converting 34.7% of its third downs (35 of 101 attempts) through eight games. On Saturday, the Eagles had already converted six of eight, averaged over 11 yards per completion, and had over 18 minutes of possession before the end of the first half

The defense settled in later on in the game, but had already given up 193 yards of offense through the first two quarters.

Turnovers have been scarce for the Seminole defense, but safety Ja'Bril Rawls picked off quarterback Mason McKenzie, ultimately ending Boston College's half. Rawls had another interception in the third quarter, stopping backup quarterback Grayson Wilson's attempt to regain momentum, as the Seminoles held on to their lead.

FSU quarterback Ashton Daniels would throw his 12th interception on the following drive, negating Rawls' pick.

Boston College finished the night with eight third-down conversions to Florida State's eight of 14.

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