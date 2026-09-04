FSU Football vs. SMU Mustangs: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream & Time

Florida State (1-0, 0-0 ACC) will get its first major test of the 2026 season when the Seminoles host No. 19 SMU (0-0, 0-0 ACC) on Monday night inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

The matchup will also close out ESPN’s Week 1 college football slate, with ACC Huddle set to broadcast live from Tallahassee, Florida, ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Mustangs enter the matchup coming off a 9-4 season that ended with a 24-19 victory over Arizona in the Holiday Bowl. The Mustangs return quarterback Kevin Jennings, who threw for 3,641 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes in 2025.

Jennings has become the centerpiece of Rhett Lashlee’s offense and enters the season with 19 career wins as a starter.

SMU Will Have New Faces Around Kevin Jennings

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) throws the ball during the game between the Mustangs and the Cardinals at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be some new faces around Jennings; however, SMU lost several of its top playmakers from last season.

SMU will have to replace its top two receivers from 2025, Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson. Hudson led the Mustangs with 61 receptions for 766 yards and six touchdowns, while Brinson added 638 yards and three scores. Leading rusher T.J. Harden is also gone after pacing SMU with 812 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

The Mustangs do return Yamir Knight, who emerged as another dangerous option in the passing game.

Florida State Faces An Early Measuring Stick

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) hands the ball off to Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3). The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State handled New Mexico State in the opener, but Monday night should provide a much clearer indication of where the Seminoles stand.

The offense flashed some explosive plays while the defense had glimpses of solid play, but there were still areas Mike Norvell’s team will want to clean up before facing a ranked conference opponent.

The matchup also gives Ashton Daniels and a rebuilt offensive line a tougher test after the Seminoles opened the season against a New Mexico State defense that struggled to consistently generate pressure.

On the other side, FSU’s secondary will be tested by Jennings and an SMU passing attack that remains dangerous despite losing several veteran playmakers from last season.

Here is how to watch.

How To Watch Florida State vs. SMU

Current Records: SMU (0-0, 0-0 ACC) at Florida State (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Monday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Commentators: Play-by-play: Dave Pasch; analyst: Dusty Dvoracek; sideline reporter: Taylor McGregor

Radio: Seminole Sports Network or SiriusXM Radio Ch. 84

Spread: SMU -3 (-108), Florida State +3 (-112)

Total: 53.5 (-110), Under (-110)

Series History: SMU leads the all-time series 1-0. The Mustangs defeated Florida State 42-16 in Dallas in 2024. Monday’s matchup will mark SMU’s first trip to Doak Campbell Stadium.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Odds provided by DraftKings.com.

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