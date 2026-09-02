Mike Norvell Identifies FSU Football's Keys To Limit SMU QB Kevin Jennings

The Florida State Seminoles have a home game with massive implications coming up on Labor Day.

After defeating the New Mexico State Aggies, Florida State is sticking around in Doak Campbell Stadium to face the SMU Mustangs. The contest will mark FSU's first ACC game of the 2026 season.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Speaks on Injuries After FSU’s Season Opener

SMU is considered among the favorites to compete for the conference championship, and potentially a College Football Playoff spot.

The Mustangs are led on offense by star quarterback Kevin Jennings, a dual-threat signal-caller who is tough to slow down.

Florida State is going to have its hands full on Monday night.

Seminoles Looking For Ways To Limit SMU's Kevin Jennings

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (5) attempts to tackle Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) during the first quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In his two seasons as SMU's starter, Jennings has completed 547/834 passes for 6,886 yards with 49 touchdowns to 24 interceptions. Jennings added 409 yards and 9 more scores on the ground over that period.

The veteran is the total package, with the ability to make plays as a passer and use his legs when needed.

Florida State's defense knows they can't stop Jennings in every capacity, so the Seminoles need to be dialed in on the game plan.

"I mean, he's just such an explosive player," Mike Norvell said on Tuesday. "He can move, he can obviously can get the ball out quick. He's got good skill position guys that are around him, and Rhett he's going to try to attack every area of the field and the vertical passing game, but also sideline to sideline."

"You've really got to be coordinated in a sense of knowing what you're trying to take away because you can't take away everything," Norvell added. "And that's part of it, you can sit there and you can always find something that, well, this is, this was an area, or this was an issue that showed up."

The Seminoles have to be better at defending the pass after the secondary was exposed against the Aggies. SMU has one of the most explosive offenses in the country and will make Florida State pay if the miscommunications and breakdowns continue.

"We got to make sure that as we are making adjustments, we're knowing what we're taking away, and then trying to keep them off balance, and where to attack," Norvell said. "And if we can do that, you got to try to be able to disrupt them from that rhythm because, I mean, they're going to play fast. It's one of the fastest-playing offenses in the country."

"They're going to try to keep you off balance with motions and communication and different things you have to do," Norvell added. "And then, obviously, the quarterback, he can make it happen. We've got to try to keep him contained, and just not let him be comfortable sitting back there picking you apart."

Tough Slate Begins For Florida State

Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) is tackled from behind. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three of Florida State's next six opponents were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, and Clemson and Virginia both received votes.

The schedule picks up from here, but the Seminoles can't get ahead of themselves.

"We know what's in front of us this week. That's what I told them, 'man, this is a team that was a couple of plays away from being in the championship game last year'. This is one of the top teams in the ACC conference," Norvell said. "This is a team that has big expectations for all that's in front of them. They were in the playoffs a couple of years ago, this, all focus to this week."

"I mean, it's gonna take a great effort on our part. That's what I fully expect out of this team. The schedule is the schedule," Norvell continued. "We know we got a great schedule with very competitive opponents, but right now it all comes down to this one and don't really need a whole lot of motivational speech for what's in front of us Monday night. I feel that with our guys, but it's time to go show it."

Florida State opens ACC play against SMU on Monday, September 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.