Florida State Football's 9 'Notes To Know' For ACC Opener Against SMU Mustangs

The Florida State Seminoles will begin conference play on Labor Day, welcoming the SMU Mustangs to Tallahassee. The Mustangs are ranked No. 19 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

On Monday, Florida State released its game notes, which included nine notes to know about the primetime matchup.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Speaks on Injuries After FSU’s Season Opener

Check them out below.

Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against New Mexico State

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Mikai Gbayor (28) celebrates a tackle. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State will begin ACC play with a Labor Day game against SMU on September 7 at 7:30 PM on ESPN. The teams have met just once before, in SMU's inaugural ACC season in 2024. This is the first matchup in Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Seminoles enter the contest 1-0 after a season-opening victory over New Mexico State on August 29. Quarterback Ashton Daniels accounted for 232 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Samuel Singleton Jr. was named ACC Receiver of the Week with 164 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns.

Quindarrius Jones earned his first career interception on the opening drive of the 2026 season. It was the first time since 2020 and just the sixth time since 1980 that FSU began a season with a takeaway on the opponent's opening drive.

FSU answered with a 43-yard field goal, the sixth time in seven seasons under Mike Norvell that FSU has scored on its first drive of a season. FSU has started a season with points in five consecutive seasons, tied for the 2nd-longest active streak entering Week 1. The Noles 38 points on opening drives since 2020 are the most in the country.

Florida State is led by preseason All-American wide receiver Duce Robinson. The FSU legacy led the ACC last regular season with 1,081 receiving yards, the most for a Seminole since 2019. A first-team All-ACC selection and third-team All-American in 2025, Robinson ranked 11th nationally in receiving yards, led all P4 receivers with five 120-yard receiving games and was 2nd in the ACC with 21.15 yards per reception, behind only teammate Micahi Danzy.

Robinson enters the year on the Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists, is FSU's nominee for the Good Works Team and is a preseason first team All-American by multiple outlets. In 2025, Robinson was a first-team Academic All-American, the first at Florida State since 2012. The social studies major graduated in summer 2026.

In his first season as a wide receiver, Danzy led the country with six 50-yard plays in 2025. He joined 2026 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Peter Warrick as the only FSU wide receivers with at least three rushing and three receiving touchdowns in a season.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski converted both field goal attempts vs. New Mexico State. For his career, the 5th Year is a perfect 17-for-17 on field goals at the NCAA level. He was the Fred Haskins Award winner as the best non-FBS kicker in 2024 when he made all 15 field goal attempts at Idaho State. He did not appear in a game last season for Oklahoma State.

Florida State's 109-player roster includes 62 newcomers - 35 freshmen, 23 four-year transfers and 4 JuCo transfers. Of that group, 26 players saw their first action as Seminoles against New Mexico State, including 10 starters. Safety Ma'Khi Jones earned his first career start against the Aggies.

*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics

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