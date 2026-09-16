The FSU Football Stat That Should Concern Fans Includes Duce Robinson

The Florida State Seminoles brought back one of their most productive wide receivers in the last decade when Duce Robinson decided to spend his final season of eligibility in Tallahassee, Florida.

Through two games, though, the Seminoles have gotten little of the production that made him one of the country’s most dangerous receivers last year.

After finishing 2025 with 1,081 receiving yards, the Sporting News preseason All-American has five catches for 75 yards and no touchdowns. At that rate, he would finish a 12-game regular season with just 450 yards.

A Running Back Is Leading FSU’s Passing Game

Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) works his way down the field as Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) blocks a defender. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Florida State has yet to have a player reach 100 receiving yards for the season. Running back Sam Singleton Jr. leads the team with 94 yards and has been its leading receiver in both outings.

Micahi Danzy has six receptions for 69 yards and no touchdowns, leaving him just behind Robinson. Together, the two have 144 yards and have yet to find the end zone.

FSU should keep finding ways to get Singleton the ball, especially if he is making the most of his opportunities. The concern is how little production the offense is getting from Robinson and Danzy alongside him. Getting those two going would give the passing game more options and make the offense harder to defend.

The struggles go beyond the stat sheet against SMU. Robinson received a 60.5 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus, while Danzy earned a 52.8. Neither gave FSU much production, combining for four catches and 43 yards.

The responsibility for fixing the passing game extends beyond those two, but the Seminoles need more from both.

FSU Needs More From Duce Robinson

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown during the first half against the East Texas A&M at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson has caught five of his 12 targets this season.

FSU has to figure out why his production from last year hasn’t carried over, and the responsibility falls on more than one player, but five catches through two games is too little from a receiver the Seminoles should be able to lean on.

Duce Robinson through two games:



— 5 catches

— 75 yards

— 0 TDs



The preseason All-American is on pace for 450 yards after a 1,081-yard season. pic.twitter.com/H04FnMXcqN — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 15, 2026

The quarterback and play-calling also factor into the equation. But the Seminoles are getting almost no return from a receiver who has already proved what he can do.

Robinson could quickly make that 450-yard pace irrelevant with a big performance this weekend, but FSU needs to find ways to get him involved because an occasional catch is not enough production from someone of his caliber.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.